American Battery Technology Company Hires Battery Metals Specialist, Tony DiCenso, as Director of Corporate Development and Strategy

RENO, Nev., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals battery recycling, welcomes Tony DiCenso as its director of corporate development and strategy. ABTC has recently commenced high-throughput operations at its first commercial scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and DiCenso is responsible for using his extensive experience in the metals industry to optimize the marketing and contracting for purchase of these recycled products by ABTC's strategic partners.

DiCenso brings over 15 years of industry experience in global commodities markets. He joins ABTC from Apple, where he was most recently responsible for global battery metals and cathode procurement, as well as long-term strategy development in support of Apple's recycled battery materials initiatives.

Prior to Apple, he was a vice president in base metals trading at Goldman Sachs, responsible for trading and analysis of physical and derivative metals markets. Over the course of his career, he has gained experience and transacted in a broad range of primary and secondary materials, and occupied the seat of a consumer, trader, analyst, and now producer. DiCenso began his commodities journey in the aluminum department of Glencore Ltd.

"We are excited to have Tony join the team to lead the development and optimization of our strategic contracts and offtake agreements with our corporate partners," stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. "The types of recycled products that we are currently manufacturing domestically are in high demand and require multi-faceted long-term offtake agreements in order to fully capture their value, and through Tony's experiences in battery metals trading and global metals purchasing at some of the premier institutions in the world, he has the exact skillset needed to lead these efforts as ABTC progresses through its commercialization plan and growth roadmap."

In the newly created position, DiCenso will lead the company in commercial sales of ABTC's battery metals products, pricing and financing strategies, and new customer acquisitions. Additive to the company's business development team, DiCenso will support overall strategy and new growth initiatives, M&A, negotiations, and deal structuring.

"I'm thrilled to join ABTC at such an important time for both the company and the industry as a whole," stated Tony DiCenso, ABTC director of corporate development and strategy. "ABTC is simultaneously pursuing multiple strategies – all of which are critical to enabling the energy transition. I couldn't be more excited to leverage my entire background to help commercialize new technologies and accelerate the company's trajectory."

DiCenso received his bachelor of science degree in economics with a minor in business administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

