Neurocrine Biosciences Launches Interactive Digital Tool for use by Healthcare Providers to Help Expand Education on Identifying and Diagnosing Tardive Dyskinesia

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the availability of DISCOVER TD™, an interactive digital tool designed to help healthcare providers learn about and identify tardive dyskinesia.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Built in collaboration with clinical experts and Level Ex, "the world's leading medical video game studio," DISCOVER TD uses gameplay, artistry, and cutting-edge technology to bring patient visits to life in realistic detail. Each avatar presents various manifestations of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or other drug-induced movement disorders and is complete with a unique patient history. Users can pose questions, screen, diagnose and determine appropriate management plans by interacting with virtual patients.

DISCOVER TD, which was recently named the PM360 Trailblazer Award 2023 Gold Winner, can be accessed at https://mind-td.com/discover-td for healthcare providers to use any time from any device with Internet access. It can also be used to train students and residents.

"An interactive tool can help healthcare providers who may be less experienced in diagnosing and managing TD practice patient interactions to help identify the condition," said Mercedes Perez-Rodriguez, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Training Director for Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "In addition to the patient history, the key to differential diagnosis is knowing what the characteristic movements of different drug-induced movement disorders look like, and this tool helps users distinguish these movements through a simulated physical exam so that they can make a proper diagnosis and management plan."

"TD can be a significant burden for patients already managing an underlying mental illness," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "It's our hope that this new educational tool will further empower healthcare professionals to confidently recognize, diagnose and appropriately manage TD, which can have a positive impact for patients."

The tool will be available for demonstration at the Neurocrine Medical booth at the 2023 NEI Congress, November 9–12 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

View more information about DISCOVER TD at https://vimeo.com/levelex/discovertd.

Dr. Mercedes Perez-Rodriguez is a paid consultant for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (like antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the United States.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, NEUROCRINE and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The Neurocrine logo and DISCOVER TD are trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to advance a tool that may help address the needs of people living with TD, and the value that such a tool may bring to patients. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are: whether the Company can successfully advance a tool that may help address the unmet needs of people living with TD; risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of the Company's products; risks that the Company's products may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects or adverse reactions; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company's products; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development and manufacturing activities related to the Company's products, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products; risks associated with potential generic entrants for our products; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof.

©2023 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.