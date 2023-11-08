iMerit Introduces Defect Detection Solution for Advanced Manufacturing and Warehouse Robotics AI Applications

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions company, today introduced a new defect detection solution to accelerate AI development for advanced manufacturing and warehouse robotics applications. This new purpose-built application is fully integrated with iMerit's Ango Hub , an end-to-end enterprise-grade technology platform that enables AI teams to quickly and efficiently build scalable data pipelines, and provide the building blocks for custom solutions.

iMerit Technologyhttps://imerit.net/ (PRNewsfoto/iMerit Technology) (PRNewswire)

iMerit's defect detection application enables AI development teams to build high-precision machine learning models for fully-automated production lines on the manufacturing floor. The solution can be fully customized to streamline defect detection on material surfaces in manufacturing environments, enabling manufacturers to tailor it to their specific factory needs.

"AI is being applied to all stages of the manufacturing process, from material assembly to distribution. Automated surface inspection is a prime example of where manufacturing can be accelerated by AI. With the Ango Hub platform and our defect detection application, customers can build complex data workflows that enable them to scale, drive efficiencies, and realize better AI outputs to improve their manufacturing processes," said Rajsekhar Aikat, chief product and technology officer, iMerit.

Ango Hub offers custom and off-the-shelf ML plugins, allowing for the development and automation of complex data workflows. The solution combines the automation, advanced annotation tools and human-in-the-loop expertise into a single platform to drive greater quality and efficiency in the ML training process.

For more information on how iMerit leverages the latest technology, talent, and techniques to help AI/ML teams around the world annotate and manage data to ensure faster time to market and stronger ROI, please visit www.imerit.net .

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling technologies and solutions to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI, and technology. iMerit is headquartered in the United States, with large CV and NLP teams in India, US, Bhutan and Europe. iMerit investors are Omidyar Network, Dell.org, Khosla Ventures, and British International Investment, visit imerit.net .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iMerit