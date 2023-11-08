COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY EXCLUSIVE REPORT FINDS THAT NEW AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION POLICIES FACILITATE VOTER FRAUD AND SHOULD BE ABOLISHED

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly-published report released by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity shows that progressives in dozens of states are automatically registering hundreds of thousands of people to vote when they have contact with government programs – without validating their citizenship and eligibility to vote. This practice opens the door to voter fraud and illegal voting.

The new report reveals evidence from across the states that automatic voter registration (AVR) often exacerbates errors on voter rolls, makes it easier to commit fraud, and results in the registration of large numbers of ineligible voters as well as multiple or duplicate registrations of the same individuals – which could allow one person to vote more than once.

Left-wing proponents of AVR say their goal is to increase voter participation and increase confidence in our electoral system. In reality, the system is rife with administrative errors and lacks checks and balances that would deter and detect illegal voting. It has failed to increase overall voter turnout.

To maintain the integrity of their voter rolls, states should steer away from automatic voter registration.

The states that currently allow AVR are:

Alaska

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Read the full report at: https://committeetounleashprosperity.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/CTUP-Automatic-Voter-Registration_NEW.pdf

