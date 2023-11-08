BioWave® Named TOP Pain Management Device Provider 2023

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWave®, a pioneer in pain management technology, has been recognized as the TOP Pain Management Device Provider of 2023 by MedTech Outlook. This prestigious award acknowledges BioWave's commitment to innovation, patient-centric care, and its mission to help individuals win their battle with severe pain.

BioWave Provides Immediate, Deep and Long-lasting Relief to Severe Pain (PRNewswire)

"Our mission is to help patients win their battle with severe pain and get them to return to activities of daily living"

In a recent article titled "BioWave® Revolutionizing Pain Management with Smarter Pain-Blocking Technology®," MedTech Outlook highlighted the groundbreaking work of BioWave in the field of pain relief. The company's founder and president, Brad Siff, has a personal connection to the challenges of chronic pain, which drove him to develop the cutting-edge BioWave technology.

Brad's journey began with a skiing accident that left him in excruciating pain post-surgery due to an allergic reaction to morphine. He already had an early prototype of his BioWave smarter pain-blocking medical device at home and used it to treat his post-operative pain. This experience led him to create different protocols for post-op pain and for physical therapy, aiming to facilitate motion and accelerate rehabilitation. This laid the foundation for BioWave, a Smarter Pain Blocking Technology®, which would go on to provide rapid and sustainable pain relief without side effects for millions of people.

BioWave's patented technology is designed to block pain at its source, offering immediate, deep, and long-lasting relief from chronic, acute, or post-op pain. The company's non-opioid, non-surgical devices deliver high-frequency neurostimulation directly to pain nerves through the skin, inhibiting the transmission of pain signals to the brain.

BioWave's family of FDA-cleared and CE-certified devices includes BioWaveGO®, BioWaveHOME®, and BioWavePRO®, catering to various pain management needs.

In addition to its devices, BioWave offers patented wearable compression electrode garments called BioWraps®. These garments allow for high-frequency signal delivery into deep tissue while simultaneously providing compression and support, making pain relief accessible, effective, and comfortable. Silver BioWraps treat up to a 6X larger volume of tissue than conventional hydrogel electrodes.

BioWave's success extends beyond individual users; it's also trusted by professional sports teams, Division A college teams, and Olympic teams to alleviate pain and accelerate rehabilitation.

BioWave's patient outcomes are grounded in rigorous clinical studies, solidifying its position as a leader in noninvasive, non-opioid pain treatment. "We performed one of the largest noninvasive neuromodulation studies with 1511 patients surveyed. Patients from orthopedic, chronic pain, and the vulnerable population in the Veteran Affair Health Systems demonstrated considerable improvement in multiple categories, including quantitative pain levels, activities of daily living, sleep, mood, and numerous functional data points." (2) Said the authors of the recent clinical study published in April 2023.

8 hours of pain relief on average following a 30-minute treatment (1)

94% of patients reported an improvement in quality of life after using BioWave for two weeks (1)

54% of patients reduced or eliminated their pain medication consumption after using BioWave for two weeks (1)

3.47 average reduction in pain score (0-10 scale) after using BioWave for two weeks (2)

Brad Siff emphasized: "Our mission is to help patients win their battle with severe pain and get them to return to activities of daily living."

What sets BioWave apart is its unwavering commitment to core values, including listening, proactivity, putting the customer first, innovation, and being results-driven. These values underpin every aspect of the company's operations and contribute to its continued success.

BioWave was awarded Innovator of the Month by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. This award recognizes the most cutting-edge business in the State of Connecticut for innovation and leadership in the biomedical field.

BioWave takes pride in manufacturing its products in the USA, specifically in Rochester, NY.

For additional information regarding BioWave and its groundbreaking pain management technology, please visit https://biowave.com/.

Open Label Pilot Study Investigating Non invasive High-Frequency Peripheral Nerve Fiber Stimulation In Chronic Pain Patients. Outcomes from 463 study participants. © 2021 World Institute of Pain, Pain Practice, June 2021 ; 21(5):578-587 Reduced Pain and Improved Function Following Short-Term Use of Noninvasive BioWave High-Frequency Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain Management. Open label survey of 1,511 chronic pain patients. Pain and Therapy, April 2023 ; 12(2):553-562 © The Author(s) 2023

About BioWave®: BioWave is a leading provider of innovative, non-opioid, and non-surgical pain management solutions. The company's patented technology delivers high-frequency neurostimulation directly to pain nerves, offering immediate and long lasting relief from chronic, acute, and post-operative pain. BioWave's mission is to help more people win their battle with severe pain and to return to activities of daily living. BioWave® started in professional sports – the NY Football Giants were the company's first customer. Today BioWave is used by many PRO and college sport teams, VA hospitals, active military bases, pain, and ortho clinics. BioWave devices are FDA-cleared, CE certified and clinically proven to deliver safe and effective treatment for pain. BioWave is available under Federal Supply Schedule contract number V797D-70205. For more information, visit https://biowave.com/ .

