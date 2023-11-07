Tradewind Finance Named Best Factoring Company Germany 2023 and Best NBFI Management Team Germany 2023

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance company with headquarters in Germany, has been named winners of the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards® for Best Factoring Company Germany 2023 and Best NBFI Management Team Germany 2023.

The awards were announced by Global Banking & Finance Review, a London-based magazine that delivers business, financial, and technology news read in over 200 countries.

Tradewind received the recognitions not only for their German foundation and global footprint, but also for their responsible financing and broader commitment to sustainability; their focus on growth, especially in markets where access to trade finance is limited; the reliability of their financial services in support of their clients' long-term goals; and a management team that combines decades of experience in trade, finance, and supply chains.

Tradewind is also dedicated to implementing new digital technologies that make it easier for their clients to secure timely funding.

In the past year, the firm expanded its reach in markets in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It has also continued to prioritize environmental protection and other ESG initiatives. Tradewind extends this priority to the businesses and affiliates they work with, ensuring partnerships that uphold ESG standards.

Recently, Tradewind invested in a renewable solar power project in Madhya Pradesh, India as part of their CO2 compensation program.

For more on Tradewind and their trade finance services, which include export factoring and supply chain finance solutions, visit www.tradewindfinance.com.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

