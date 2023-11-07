SYCN Auto Logistics Set to Make an Appearance at the VINCUE UNLEASHED Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYCN Auto Logistics , a trailblazer in the automotive logistics industry, is excited to announce its participation at the VINCUE UNLEASHED conference , taking place from November 13th to 15th in Kansas City, Missouri. UNLEASHED is designed to bring together VINCUE users, industry partners, and thought leaders inside and outside of automotive to unleash the power of people, process, and technology to optimize inventory operations.

SYCN Auto Logistics, renowned for its commitment to excellence, is an approved transportation provider for VINCUE and a sponsor of UNLEASHED.

"We are looking forward to having SYCN Auto Logistics participate as a sponsor at our first UNLEASHED conference," said Michael Hopkins, Chief Client Experience Officer at VINCUE. "We are creating a collaborative learning environment that combines speakers, panels, workshops, and even competition to spur innovation," says Hopkins. "We have attracted users and partners that are connected to the day-to-day operations of a dealership and are innately driven to optimize every step of the inventory lifecycle."

SYCN Auto Logistics participation underscores SYCN's reputation as a leader in the industry and its dedication to providing exceptional automotive shipping solutions.

At the conference, SYCN Auto Logistics will participate by introducing SYCN 3.0 technology , the latest in a series of game-changing updates to the SYCN platform. SYCN 3.0 promises to streamline logistics processes, enhance transparency, and reduce costs, ultimately benefiting dealers and customers alike in the automotive industry.

But that's not all - SYCN Auto Logistics is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the VINCUE end-to-end inventory lifecycle solution for retail automotive dealerships. The integrated capabilities will create new opportunities for automotive dealerships to enhance their transportation operations and deliver top-notch service to their customers.

SYCN Auto Logistics invites all VINCUE UNLEASHED conference attendees to meet with our team in attendance to discuss the future of automotive logistics. Be the first to explore the SYCN 3.0 technology and discover how SYCN and VINCUE are driving innovation in the industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and learn from the best in the industry. SYCN Auto Logistics is proud to be a sponsor of VINCUE UNLEASHED and looks forward to sharing its vision for the future of automotive logistics.

About SYCN Auto Logistics: SYCN Auto Logistics is a full-service auto transport management solution offering technology and transportation services for vehicles domestically and internationally. Our technology empowers our partners, allowing instant quoting, booking, tracking of orders, and data reporting. SYCN provides a consultative and analytical approach to today's ever-changing Auto Logistics environment.

About VINCUE: VINCUE is transforming the retail automotive software industry by providing dealers with new, innovative end-to-end inventory lifecycle management and market pricing solutions. This gives dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else — maximize profits. For additional information, please visit www.VINCUE.com.

