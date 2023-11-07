NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Sellers, the global leader in Amazon consulting services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jake Schwarzbaum as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This change marks a significant milestone in the company's history as it continues to expand its reach and reinforce its commitment to helping brands maximize their sales potential on Amazon.

Surpassing $1 Billion in Managed Revenue: Jake Schwarzbaum Takes the Helm as CEO at Velocity Sellers

Velocity Sellers was founded in 2014 by Co-Founders Nathan and Jake Schwarzbaum, with a unique vision of assisting brands in navigating the complex world of Amazon to boost their sales and reach. Most brands struggle to comprehend the intricacies of Amazon, but Velocity Sellers has changed the game by providing a full-service consulting agency dedicated to optimizing the Amazon channel.

"Our mission has always been to help brands succeed on Amazon by providing them with the expertise and support they need," said Nathan Schwarzbaum, Co-Founder and now Chairman of Velocity Sellers. "Success on Amazon requires complete compliance and total immersion, and there was no way for new-to-Amazon eCommerce Directors and CMOs to increase their sales on Amazon quickly. We believe you shouldn't have to build an internal operations team to grow your sales on Amazon."

Under Nathan's leadership, Velocity Sellers has driven over 1 billion dollars in revenue since its inception, serving thousands of clients in more than 25 global markets. Nathan, who battled leukemia during the early days of the company, has now successfully overcome the illness and remains passionate about helping brands succeed on Amazon.

With Jake Schwarzbaum stepping into the role of CEO, Velocity Sellers is poised for an exciting new chapter. Jake has been an integral part of the company's growth and success, serving as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) and driving successful marketing campaigns while focusing on mutual success.

In tandem with Jake's appointment, Velocity Sellers has undergone a complete rebranding effort, symbolizing its evolution and commitment to its clients. The choice of the kingfisher as its mascot serves as a powerful metaphor, signifying agility, precision, and the constant pursuit of excellence–traits that resonate deeply with Velocity Sellers' approach to success on Amazon.

Velocity Sellers is poised for continued growth and marketplace dominance, ensuring that brands no longer feel lost in the complexity of Amazon but become leaders in maximizing their revenue opportunities on the platform.

For more information about Velocity Sellers and their services, please visit www.velocitysellers.com.

