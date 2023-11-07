Renewal by Andersen's Heartwarming Gesture: Over 120 Employees Craft Bikes and Gifts for Savannah Children

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 120 Renewal by Andersen employees converged on Savannah, Georgia to help make the holidays brighter for local children. Employees from 12 locations across the country teamed up with Operation Kid Forward on November 5 at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District at 400 W River Street. The team of employees worked on gifts for local underprivileged children.

"It is our mission at Renewal by Andersen, to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work."

As part of the ongoing Give Back initiative , Renewal by Andersen employees worked at four stations building bikes, writing holiday cards, wrapping gifts and stuffing stockings for 50 to 70 local children. The team helped provide 70 of the 200 gifts Operation Kid Forward will provide this holiday season.

"We are honored to be able to help out with this worthy cause," said Bernard Foster, president of Renewal by Andersen of Greater Georgia. "It is our mission at Renewal by Andersen, as part of our Core Values, to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work."

Operation Kid Forward is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to helping underserved youth in the Savannah, Georgia community by providing transformative travel and tangible items to improve daily living and/or expanded social experiences. This all-volunteer, hands-on organization arranges charitable events and provides substantial goods and experiences to those in need within the community.

"Sometimes these are the only gifts these children will receive this year," said Nisha Giustino, founder of Operation Kid Forward. "Seeing the happiness on parents' and children's faces makes it all worth it. This would not have been possible without our partnership with Renewal by Andersen."

Participating Renewal by Andersen employees came from the following locations: Greater Georgia, Long Island, New York/New Jersey, Westchester, Greater Toronto, San Francisco, Indianapolis, South Bend, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Cincinnati and Dayton.

