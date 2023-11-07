Gogo Announces Third Quarter Results

Updates 2023 Financial Guidance and Reiterates Long-Term Targets

Total Revenue of $97.9 million, down 7% Year-over-Year; Record Third Quarter Service Revenue of $79.5 million, up 6% Year-over-Year

Net Income of $20.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $43.2 million

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Highlights

Record service revenue of $79.5 million increased 6% compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023.



Equipment revenue of $18.4 million decreased 39% compared to Q3 2022 and decreased 24% compared to Q2 2023.

AVANCE equipment units shipped totaled 192, a decrease of 51% compared to Q3 2022 and a decrease of 31% compared to Q2 2023.

Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 7,150, an increase of 6% compared to Q3 2022 and an increase of 1% compared to Q2 2023. Average Monthly Revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,373 , compared to $3,376 in Q3 2022 and $3,371 in Q2 2023.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.16 compared to $0.15 in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $43.2 million , which includes approximately $2.6 million of operating expenses related to Gogo Galileo, decreased 1% compared to Q3 2022 and 2% compared to Q2 2023. Free Cash Flow (1) was $21.0 million in Q3 2023, an increase from $8.5 million in the prior-year period due primarily to a reduction in capital expenditures. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $110.8 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $97.2 million as of June 30, 2023 .



"We are in a two-year investment cycle launching Gogo 5G and Galileo (our global LEO satellite product) to deliver order-of-magnitude improvements in network speed and coverage, grow our addressable market, and strengthen our competitive position," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO. "We expect these investments to drive significant growth starting in 2025 and to drive substantial returns for shareholders."

"Despite near-term revenue headwinds, Gogo maintains our long-term targets of approximately 15-17% revenue growth from 2022-2027 and $150 million to $200 million of Free Cash Flow in 2025. Our guidance is underpinned by our strong outlook for our planned Gogo 5G and Gogo Galileo product launches, in an underpenetrated global market," said Jessi Betjemann, Executive Vice President and CFO. "We expect to continue to strengthen our balance sheet while investing in our key growth initiatives."

2023 Financial Guidance and Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company provides the following guidance for 2023, which includes the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program ("FCC Reimbursement Program").

Total revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million , versus prior guidance in the range of $410 million to $420 million , driven predominantly by lower equipment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) at the high end of the previously guided range of $150 million to $160 million reflecting operating expenses of approximately $15 million for strategic and operational initiatives including Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo and the FCC Reimbursement Program.

Free Cash Flow (1) at the high end of the previously guided range of $60 million to $70 million which includes approximately $20 million of negative Free Cash Flow due to the expected lag of reimbursements tied to the FCC Reimbursement Program.

Capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million including $12 million for the Gogo 5G program and $2 million related to the FCC Reimbursement Program, versus prior guidance at the low end of $30 million to $40 million .

The Company reiterates the following long-term financial targets:

Revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15%-17% from 2022 through 2027. The Company continues to expect that Gogo Galileo will contribute revenue beginning in 2025.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) in the mid-40% range by 2027.

Free Cash Flow(1) in the range of $150 million to $200 million in 2025, without the effect of the FCC Reimbursement program, and growing thereafter. The FCC Reimbursement Program is expected to positively impact Free Cash Flow in 2025.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Conference Call

The Company will host its third quarter conference call on November 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at https://ir.gogoair.com.

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please use the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in the discussion above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. When analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted amounts of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2027 or Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts, due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; the impact of competition; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues and increasing inflation; our ability to expand our business outside of the United States; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Global Broadband or other next generation technologies and the timing thereof; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 3Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation ; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2023 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of September 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,150 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,784 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,395 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue:























Service revenue

$ 79,546



$ 75,252



$ 237,107



$ 218,983

Equipment revenue



18,403





30,066





62,660





76,921

Total revenue



97,949





105,318





299,767





295,904

Operating expenses:























Cost of service revenue (exclusive of amounts shown below)



18,116





17,297





51,732





47,683

Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of amounts shown below)



12,320





19,261





47,983





50,410

Engineering, design and development



9,154





7,988





26,259





21,346

Sales and marketing



7,015





6,240





21,748





18,539

General and administrative



13,336





15,474





40,734





44,289

Depreciation and amortization



4,692





2,716





12,022





10,006

Total operating expenses



64,633





68,976





200,478





192,273

Operating income



33,316





36,342





99,289





103,631

Other expense (income):























Interest income



(1,622)





(690)





(5,509)





(931)

Interest expense



8,025





8,781





24,807





29,442

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





2,224





—

Other (income) expense, net



(728)





95





(733)





112

Total other expense



5,675





8,186





20,789





28,623

Income before income taxes



27,641





28,156





78,500





75,008

Income tax (benefit) provision



6,728





7,980





(52,711)





10,619

Net income

$ 20,913



$ 20,176



$ 131,211



$ 64,389



























Net income attributable to common stock per share:























Basic

$ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 1.01



$ 0.53

Diluted

$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.98



$ 0.50

Weighted average number of shares:























Basic



129,951





129,914





129,632





121,762

Diluted



133,320





134,221





133,382





134,454



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 86,157



$ 150,550

Short-term investments



24,655





24,796

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments



110,812





175,346

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,884 and $1,778, respectively



49,356





54,210

Inventories



62,792





49,493

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



63,873





45,100

Total current assets



286,833





324,149

Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net



100,982





104,595

Intangible assets, net



52,719





49,509

Operating lease right-of-use assets



71,539





75,261

Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $545 and $501, respectively



37,239





43,355

Deferred income taxes



217,976





162,657

Total non-current assets



480,455





435,377

Total assets

$ 767,288



$ 759,526

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 15,328



$ 13,646

Accrued liabilities



38,219





60,056

Deferred revenue



1,704





3,418

Current portion of long-term debt



7,250





7,250

Total current liabilities



62,501





84,370

Non-current liabilities:











Long-term debt



588,733





690,173

Non-current operating lease liabilities



74,481





79,241

Other non-current liabilities



8,031





7,611

Total non-current liabilities



671,245





777,025

Total liabilities



733,746





861,395

Stockholders' equity (deficit)











Common stock



14





14

Additional paid-in capital



1,396,348





1,385,933

Accumulated other comprehensive income



23,913





30,128

Treasury stock, at cost



(158,375)





(158,375)

Accumulated deficit



(1,228,358)





(1,359,569)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



33,542





(101,869)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 767,288



$ 759,526



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2023



2022

Operating activities:











Net income

$ 131,211



$ 64,389

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



12,022





10,006

Loss on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs



285





166

Provision for expected credit losses



541





855

Deferred income taxes



(53,255)





10,470

Stock-based compensation expense



15,729





14,101

Amortization of deferred financing costs and interest rate caps



2,671





2,486

Accretion of debt discount



304





345

Changes in fair value of equity investment



(773)





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



2,224





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



4,356





(12,289)

Inventories



(13,299)





(12,622)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(37,454)





12,862

Contract assets



2,822





(2,836)

Accounts payable



2,526





1,116

Accrued liabilities



(5,091)





(16,245)

Deferred revenue



(1,708)





(222)

Accrued interest



(9,565)





1,720

Other non-current assets and liabilities



(728)





(2,363)

Net cash provided by operating activities



52,818





71,939

Investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(14,006)





(35,187)

Acquisition of intangible assets—capitalized software



(4,711)





(4,745)

Proceeds from FCC Reimbursement Program



3





—

Proceeds from interest rate caps



20,165





803

Redemptions of short-term investments



49,524





—

Purchases of short-term investments



(49,383)





—

Purchase of equity investment



(5,000)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,408)





(39,129)

Financing activities:











Payments on term loan



(105,438)





(5,438)

Repurchases of common stock



—





(18,375)

Payments on financing leases



(117)





(136)

Stock-based compensation activity



(8,326)





(2,703)

Net cash used in financing activities



(113,881)





(26,652)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



78





65

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(64,393)





6,223

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



150,880





146,268

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 86,487



$ 152,491

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 86,487



$ 152,491

Less: non-current restricted cash



330





330

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 86,157



$ 152,161

Supplemental cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest

$ 53,911



$ 28,841

Cash paid for taxes



429





289

Non-cash investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment in current liabilities

$ 5,425



$ 11,549



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information – Key Operating Metrics





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Aircraft online (at period end)























ATG



7,150





6,777





7,150





6,777

Narrowband satellite



4,395





4,484





4,395





4,484

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online























ATG

$ 3,373



$ 3,376



$ 3,378



$ 3,342

Narrowband satellite



294





297





297





263

Units sold























ATG



192





388





692





944

Narrowband satellite



40





43





132





144

Average equipment revenue per unit sold (in thousands)























ATG

$ 77



$ 68



$ 73



$ 69

Narrowband satellite



39





39





48





50



ATG aircraft online. We define ATG aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving ATG service as part of the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat.

Narrowband satellite aircraft online . We define narrowband satellite aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide narrowband satellite services as of the last day of each period presented.

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online. We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation.

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per narrowband satellite aircraft online . We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per narrowband satellite aircraft online as the aggregate narrowband satellite connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of narrowband satellite aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period).

Units sold . We define units sold as the number of ATG or narrowband satellite units for which we recognized revenue during the period.

Average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue from all ATG units sold during the period, divided by the number of ATG units sold.

Average equipment revenue per narrowband satellite unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per narrowband satellite unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue earned from all narrowband satellite units sold during the period, divided by the number of narrowband satellite units sold.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information – Revenue and Cost of Revenue (in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



% Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



% Change





2023



2022



2023 over

2022



2023



2022



2023 over

2022

Service revenue

$ 79,546



$ 75,252





5.7 %

$ 237,107



$ 218,983





8.3 % Equipment revenue



18,403





30,066





(38.8) %



62,660





76,921





(18.5) % Total revenue

$ 97,949



$ 105,318





(7.0) %

$ 299,767



$ 295,904





1.3 %









































For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



% Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



% Change





2023



2022



2023 over

2022



2023



2022



2023 over

2022

Cost of service revenue (1)

$ 18,116



$ 17,297





4.7 %

$ 51,732



$ 47,683





8.5 % Cost of equipment revenue (1)

$ 12,320



$ 19,261





(36.0) %

$ 47,983



$ 50,410





(4.8) %



(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

