Beneficial Reuse Management Adds State-of-the-Art Drywall Recycling with Acquisition of USA Gypsum

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneficial Reuse Management, LLC ("BRM") is pleased to announce the acquisition of USA Gypsum, LLC (USAG), based in Denver, PA. USAG will continue to operate independently, maintaining its leadership in state-of-the-art processes to transform scrap drywall otherwise destined for landfill disposal into value-added reusable gypsum.

USAG is one of the largest drywall recyclers in the United States and from recycled drywall, it creates quality gypsum products for agricultural and industrial end markets. Founded in 1998, USAG serves the East Coast through its industrial collection and advanced drywall recycling operations. The company is recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to its valued customers.

BRM is a leading provider of beneficial reuse solutions for non-hazardous reusable waste streams produced by utilities, municipalities, and industrial companies across the continental United States. The USAG acquisition adds recycled drywall to BRM's current sources of byproduct gypsum from utilities and other industrial companies which BRM markets for use in agriculture and construction.

"The acquisition of USA Gypsum gives BRM an opportunity to further diversify our sources of gypsum to include recycled scrap drywall, as well as to grow our geographic footprint," said BRM Chairman Dave Schuurman. "USAG's operations will complement our existing gypsum processing operations which provide gypsum in pelletized form to agricultural and other markets. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission of providing sustainable solutions for the management of industrial byproducts to divert materials away from landfills."

The combined operations of BRM and USGA will source and market over 1,500,000 tons of industrial by-products per year in various forms to agricultural and industrial customers. Customers will have access to a broader range of sustainable solutions that benefit the environment.

"We are excited to join the BRM family," said Terry Weaver, CEO and Owner of USAG. "BRM's marketing, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities will enable us to expand our customer offerings and geographic reach and help us to further our goal of keeping reusable material out of landfills. In addition, our proprietary process that converts drywall scrap into high value gypsum positively impacts BRM's ongoing mission to provide products to improve soil health, water, and air quality.

Beneficial Reuse is committed to promoting sustainability and reducing waste. As part of this mission, the company is actively seeking to acquire companies that further its leadership in providing beneficial reuse solutions and specialty recycling services. Through these acquisitions, company leaders hope to expand the company's reach and impact in these crucial sectors and continue to drive innovation and progress in the field of sustainability. Those interested in learning more, please contact Beneficial Reuse Management at corpdev@beneficialreuse.com.

Beneficial Reuse Management (BRM), based in Chicago, is a leading provider of sustainable solutions for the management of industrial byproducts, serving customers in the energy, construction, and agricultural industries. With a focus on innovation, safety, and customer service, BRM helps its customers turn waste into resources, minimizing environmental impact and creating economic value.

USA Gypsum is a Pennsylvania-based company specializing in the recycling of drywall waste. Through its proprietary process, USA Gypsum converts drywall waste into a valuable resource for agriculture and industry, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and helping to create a more sustainable future.

