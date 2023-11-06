GARY SINISE RECEIVING LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FROM AMERICA SALUTES YOU CONCERT FOR GRATITUDE BEING HELD ON DEC. 15TH AT THE FISHER CENTER AT BELMONT UNIVERSITY

Alana Springsteen and War Hippies Join Already Announced Lineup of Chrissy Metz & Dustin Lynch Co-Hosting/Performing; Lecrae, Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, Lily Pearl Black, Charles Esten, Lee Greenwood, Walker Hayes, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan and Chasing DaVinci Performing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Sinise will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from America Salutes You 2023 Concert For Gratitude. This live concert event is being filmed for national broadcast from the Fisher Center For The Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University on Friday, December 15th at 7 p.m. Alana Springsteen and War Hippies join the already announced lineup of Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us") and Dustin Lynch co-hosting and performing. Lecrae, Clint Black joined by Lisa Hartman Black and daughter Lily Pearl Black, Charles Esten ("Nashville" TV star), Lee Greenwood, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan (recently enlisted as an Army Reserve soldier,) Walker Hayes (sending a special performance for the event and cause) and Chasing DaVinci are all performing with additional special guest artists to be announced shortly.

Concert for Gratitude (PRNewswire)

"Tickets are on sale at thefishercenter.com and americasalutesyou.org. For additional questions about tickets, please contact the Belmont Box Office at 615-460-2255 or tickets@belmont.edu." One-of-a-kind, autographed instruments will be displayed in the lobby of the Fisher Center and will be available for purchase. Details on these items with photos, final costs and descriptions are on the ASY home page: https://americasalutesyou.org/

"Concert For Gratitude highlights all the best that America has to offer through the magical gift of music," commented Bob Okun, Executive Producer America Salutes You.

Over the past 7 years, America Salutes You has supported over 30 charitable organizations with 100% of public donations going to these non-profits. This year's charitable beneficiaries include: Gary Sinise Foundation, No Greater Sacrifice, The Pursuit of Purpose, The Veterans Tennis Corps and Adaptive Tennis Programs of the JTCC, The Outreach Program, Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA. Sponsors include: Ross Glickman Family Foundation, Robert and Susan Wright, The Davis Elkins Foundation, International Protective Service, Virgin Hotels and Farm East Foundation, with more to be announced.

The fully produced show will air in January 2024 on network affiliates, national cable channels and streaming services across the U.S. and internationally.

Bob Okun is the Executive Producer of this event, Award-winning producer and filmmaker Martin Guigui is the Music Director. Evan Haiman is the TV Producer and Tisha Fein is the Talent Producer. Rob Dean is the Co-Producer, Corporate Donations. Steve Given is the Graphics Designer for the show. The show will feature a star studded All-Star Band made up of high profile world class recording and touring musicians led by Music Director Martin Guigui.

