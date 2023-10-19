Syra Health Announces the Launch of CarePlus, the Company's Electronic Medical Record System

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today the launch of CarePlus, its own Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system designed specifically for small to mid-sized healthcare organizations.

CarePlus is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable platform that allows for streamlining clinical workflows and integrating telehealth.

"We listened to what healthcare providers were telling us they wanted in their EMR system," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman, President, and Digital Health Leader, Syra Health. "We are proud to offer CarePlus, our affordable solution that can be further customized to fit each organization's individual needs."

Another unique feature of CarePlus is its ability to interact with labs, radiology systems, and other EMRs, eliminating interoperability issues.

"Our Syra Health developers have created CarePlus that solves a common complaint heard across the healthcare industry about EMR Systems," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "They haven't been able to talk to one another seamlessly until now."

To learn more or schedule a demo, please visit our website at

www.syrahealth.com/products/careplus

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital health, behavioral and mental health, population health management, health education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

