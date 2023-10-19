Inland Coalition on Aging introduces roadmap for IE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging. It's part of life, but a group of advocates is working behind the scenes to make the process a bit easier.

The Inland Coalition on Aging formally introduced the IE Master Plan for Aging at its annual conference on Sept. 29. Dozens of health care professionals gathered at Inland Empire Health Plan’s Rancho Cucamonga headquarters to learn more about the document addressing better quality of life for the region’s older residents. (PRNewswire)

The Inland Coalition on Aging held a lively discussion at Inland Empire Health Plan's Rancho Cucamonga headquarters on Sept. 29. The event served as an introduction to the Inland Empire Master Plan for Aging, a document created to address better quality of life options for older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers, from housing and transportation to health services.

The event represented the culmination of two years of stakeholder input and regional focus groups to prepare for the launch of the plan, explained Gary Robbins, Riverside County Office on Aging's deputy director for administration.

"Today, we are really excited to share what this team has learned thus far, recognizing that much more community input is needed, and looking forward to seeing many of your faces participating in future stakeholder town halls and listening sessions," said Robbins.

The Inland Empire Master Plan for Aging is modeled after the state's plan that "affirms the priority of health and well-being of older Californians and people with disabilities." Officials estimate that by 2030, 10.8 million Californians will be "an older adult," comprising one-fourth of its overall population.

The Inland Empire is one of the fastest-growing populations in the state, with an expected 5.7 million people moving to the area by 2036 and 6.8 million by 2060, according to an August report by Southern California News Group. With the ball in its court, the Inland Coalition on Aging began creating its own blueprint – or roadmap – tailored to the IE.

To address those needs, the coalition invited local and state agencies to attend the in-person event, "The Inland Empire Master Plan for Aging: Our Roadmap for Aging Well." Attendees included Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes; Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of The SCAN Foundation; Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP's chief medical officer; and Susan DeMarois, director of California's Department of Aging.

While the local plan has yet to be finalized, the coalition believes it is in a good position to conduct more studies, address potential roadblocks and receive additional suggestions from stakeholders.

"Every voice must be heard, which is why the coalition is dedicated to moving the conversation forward," said Dr. Wada. "At the end of the day, our main objective is to present a strong and effective Master Plan of Aging that reflects all who call the Inland Empire their 'home.'"

Formed in 2008, the Inland Coalition on Aging brings together experts in health care, community-based organizations, public officials and others to "better serve older adults, caregivers and people with disabilities" in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Year-round, the group maintains its commitment to create change and develop improved integrated care and service delivery with long-term service and support. To learn more about the Inland Coalition on Aging, go to www.icaging.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

Ben Jauregui, manager of integrated transitional care at Inland Empire Health Plan, speaks at the Inland Coalition on Aging’s annual conference on Sept. 29 at IEHP. (PRNewswire)

Guests take notes during the Inland Coalition on Aging’s annual conference on Sept. 29. The conference formally introduced the public to the IE Master Plan for Aging, a plan to address better quality of life options for region residents aged 60 and up. (PRNewswire)

Guests listen to a presentation by Elizabeth Bogumil, PhD candidate at the University of California, Riverside, during the Inland Coalition on Aging’s IE Master Plan for Aging Conference at IEHP on Sept. 29. (PRNewswire)

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

