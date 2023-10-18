Indiegogo Launches "Drops:" An Exclusive Promotional Event for Top Campaigners to Offer Backers Time-Limited Perks

The only crowdfunding platform to provide these "flash-deals" benefits, Indiegogo's Drops creates heightened interest and urgency to drive renewed awareness and demand for popular products; Gifting feature also now available

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiegogo , the crowdfunding platform that unites innovators with early adopters to take their ideas from concept to reality, today announced two new options in time for the holidays.

Indiegogo Drops is a first-of-its-kind program for products that will be scarce in availability or in quantity.

Announcing today is Indiegogo Drops , the first-of-its-kind program for crowdfunding campaigners to offer a "Flash-Deal" of products that will be scarce in availability or in quantity, through a time-limited promotion. Drops, which was inspired by similar "scarcity" initiatives from the likes of Nike and Supreme, has been in beta for nearly a year, has successfully executed more than 100 offerings, and raised over $1.7M in funds for campaign owners to date.

"The key to campaign success is mastering the trajectory from concept, to attracting backers and getting the product into the hands of consumers. Then it is essential to maintain excitement and momentum for the product," said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. "Drops is an added layer of marketing that re-ignites excitement for a successful campaign as the company moves into the next phase of longevity for the business."

Drops participants are team-selected and invited to join the Drops program, where they are paired with a campaign strategist to shape the Drop offering, develop content and support the accompanying marketing strategy. Drops offerings are exclusive to Indiegogo for the term of the promotion. When the campaign goes live, Indiegogo will promote the Drop through targeted newsletters, an exclusive homepage carousel placement, and across social media. An effective Drop can be executed from selection to launch in under two weeks.

Indiegogo has regular Drops campaigns scheduled throughout every month. Successful Drops have included the Splach Turbo Plus E-Scooter which hit its goal of 20 scooters during its Drop, and the Moves Plus laser therapy for joint pain which raised more than $100,000, both in just 48 hours. For the week of Black Friday/ Cyber Monday, the kick off of the 2023 holiday shopping season, they will have a "Drop" a day featuring products including Valuchi Watches, high-end watches at down-to-earth prices, XFoil , an electric carbon Fiber Surf and Hydrofoil watercraft, and Amofit , wearable device for sleep, stress and anxiety.

"We have executed many campaigns in partnership with Indiegogo, raising over $2M to date, $200,000 of which are attributed to Drops," said Paul, founder and CEO of PLX Devices, which develops and sells a variety of solar-powered devices including scooters and the XFoil watercraft. "Indiegogo's strategists have been instrumental in marketing our line of unique products and accelerating funding."

The second new feature, Gifting, enables anyone to back a campaign as a gift for someone else. Backers wishing to give the gift of backing a campaign can simply click "this is a gift" at checkout. The recipient will receive an email notification with an optional gift message from the sender where they can opt-in to receive campaign news and/or shipping updates.

More information on the Drops program can be found here . For more details on becoming an Indiegogo Campaigner click here .

About Indiegogo

Indiegogo is a global crowdfunding platform that enables entrepreneurs to go to market and raise funds from curious backers looking to invest in the most unique and exclusive products. Since the company launched in 2008, Indiegogo has helped fund over 925,000 ideas and raised over $2 billion benefitting more than 700,000 entrepreneurs.

