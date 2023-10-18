Be smart in style with the innovative Ks2 smartwatch from Kieslect, launching today

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kieslect, the global, fashion-forward smartwatch brand, celebrated the global launch of the Kieslect Ks2 today. Boasting "Dual Core, Triple Speed" technology, a 2.5D GPU dynamic display, and more user-friendly features, the Ks2 enables consumers to enjoy technology while enhancing the humanized experience.

Kieslect Ks2 (PRNewswire)

Dual Core, Triple Speed

Featuring "Dual Core" Technology, the Kieslect Ks2 possesses an amazing 60 FPS refresh rate while reducing power consumption by 30%. All of these contribute to seamless connectivity, lighting-fast responses, and incredible efficiency.

Smart Sports Recognition & Running Courses

The Ks2 smartwatch comes packaged with over 100 pre-programmed sports modes, including smart recognition of six of the most popular sports modes. It also includes six pre-programmed running courses for users to challenge themselves with.

Body Energy

With an advanced biometric sensor, Body Energy collects data on users' physical activity, stress, heart rate, and sleep quality. Users can monitor their complete health and make smarter decisions about exercise, sleep, and more while taking educated steps toward forming healthy habits based on their body's data.

Alexa Built-in

Keep users' hands free and users' mind on the task, ask Alexa to help. Check the weather, set an alarm, make a call, play a song, and more with built-in Alexa - powered by users' voice.

One-Step Pairing and Calls

Kieslect's 2-in-1 calling chipset and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity eliminate the complicated multi-step process of other smartwatches in place of a simple, single-step pairing process for a hassle-free smartwatch experience.

Kieslect Ks2, various functions (PRNewswire)

The Kieslect Ks2 integrated a refined aluminum frame, anti-glare glass, and 2.01" AMOLED display for an elegant, yet eye-catching style. 3ATM water resistance enables you to fully relish your swimming experience. Users also enjoy eight accurate 24/7 Health Monitoring Metrics. The Kieslect Ks2 is now available at store.kieslect.com/ with prices starting at $99.

About Kieslect

Kieslect was founded in 2017 to create smart wearable solutions that fuse cutting-edge technology with forefront design. Our fashion-forward smartwatches help both men and women express their unique sense of style, and we continue to innovate and strive to deliver the best experience to our users. Now, Kieslect products are available in 68 countries and embraced by 12 million users worldwide.

