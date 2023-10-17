RAO'S RESTAURANT GROUP EXPANDS TO MIAMI WITH NEW LOCATION

The Iconic Eatery is Located within the St. Moritz Tower, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rao's Restaurant Group, a culinary national treasure widely acclaimed for its authentic, southern Neapolitan Italian cooking and home-style family ambiance, announced it's opening a location in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, October 25. The restaurant is located within the St. Moritz Tower, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Rao's opened 127 years ago in Harlem, New York and is celebrated as one of the oldest family owned and operated restaurants in the country. Staying true to original family recipes and dedicated to honoring the restaurant's legacy, Rao's co-owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci maintain a menu that pairs generations of authenticity and love with freshness and flavor.

"Rao's is a legendary experience, where every night feels like a Sunday dinner, and we are excited that our iconic Harlem eatery and years of tradition can now be celebrated in Miami," said Ron Straci, co-owner of Rao's. "Our legacy continues to grow as we bring our passion for food and signature vibe to this new location. It feels like a natural next step for our family, and a place for the people of Miami to call home," added Frank Pellegrino Jr., co-owner of Rao's.

"When it came time to think about our new South Beach restaurant location, we had to look no further than to Rao's and our dear friends, Ron Straci, Frank Pellegrino Jr., Chef Dino Gatto and the rest of the team, all of whom we have known for years," said Alex Tisch, President & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. "Similarly, like Loews, the Rao's team knows what it takes to give customers a memorable authentic experience, one that will make Rao's Miami Beach a remarkable addition to the Miami culinary scene."

Rao's Miami opens with dinner service seven days a week and offers a variety of traditional Rao's classics including the legendary Rao's Traditional Meatballs and Uncle Vincent's Lemon Chicken, combined with contemporary dishes created specifically for the Miami location. Guests will experience the same level of comfort and service that they're accustomed to in other locations, such as New York and Los Angeles. Reservations are available on Resy.com.

About Rao's

Rao's first opened its doors as a local saloon and 10-table restaurant in East Harlem, New York, in 1896. Its customers were city's residents who came by after work to spend time with friends and family while sharing great food and drink. After receiving three stars by then New York Times dining critic Mimi Sheridan, the restaurant enjoyed increased popularity and is now widely thought to be the toughest reservation to land in the United States. Rao's has been covered by Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Conde Nast Traveler, Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, SAVEUR, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times; and featured on programs such as Good Morning America, TODAY, Fox & Friends, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, Top Chef All-Stars and The Best Thing I Ever Ate; and have written four critically acclaimed cookbooks Recipes from the Neighborhood, Over 100 Years of Italian Home Cooking, Rao's on the Grill, and Rao's Classics.

