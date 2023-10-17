Deloitte and Google Public Sector Expand Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Technology Innovation in Government and Higher Education

Deloitte will rapidly scale its Google Public Sector resources, quadrupling the number of trained professionals and investing in new solutions using gen AI to enhance public services

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Google Public Sector today announced a major expansion of their strategic alliance to accelerate innovation and harness new technologies like generative AI (gen AI) to help government and higher education clients solve complex problems. With deep experience at the federal, state, and local levels, Deloitte and Google Public Sector will launch a portfolio of new solutions that combine Google Cloud's leading AI/ML, gen AI, and data analytics capabilities with Deloitte's deep mission experience and engineering capabilities to enhance constituent engagement, improve geospatial planning, and drive better mission insights.

Through the expanded alliance, Deloitte will quadruple its Google Public Sector resources to better help public sector organizations adopt and scale vital transformation programs that achieve their mission-driven objectives. The organizations' initial focus will be on three critical areas primed for modernization:

Enhance constituent engagement: Deloitte will bolster its innovative and empathetic Human Centered Design capabilities with Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, including Vertex AI, Document AI, and conversational AI, to help public sector organizations evolve services to better engage with their constituencies, build trust, and foster stronger community relationships. For example, applying conversational AI to state eligibility systems can help residents quickly check the status of their application and access other important information and resources.



Geospatial scenario planning and monitoring: Deloitte will build new geospatial planning solutions that combine Google Earth Engine and Google Cloud's gen AI technology to improve operational resilience and help organizations proactively anticipate and plan for myriad challenges, such as urban planning, disaster response, and infrastructure development. Deloitte is one of the only global systems integrators in North America that is part of the Google Earth Engine Partner Initiative, with the skill set to utilize more than 1,000 earth observation datasets to enable more informed decision-making and sustainable planning capabilities, such as applying gen AI to sandbox and test community readiness for rising sea levels.



Advanced data analytics to drive mission insights: Deloitte will apply Vertex AI and BigQuery to offer new solutions that enable advanced analytics capabilities. Utilizing enhanced data analytics and safe, responsible AI can help clients effectively identify valuable trends and insights, optimize operations, and enhance the delivery of services.

"With these new investments and our ongoing collaboration with Google Public Sector, Deloitte will help engineer advantage for our government, higher education and nonprofit clients so they can better address the most complex challenges facing their organizations," said Jason Salzetti, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte's government and public services industry leader. "Our keen understanding of market-specific issues and deep technology experience, combined with Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies, will give our clients the confidence to seize opportunities to enhance their operations and improve the delivery of services for the people they serve."

"Google Public Sector has accelerated its work towards helping government and education customers transform with technologies that are easy to adopt, scale quickly, and enable organizations to achieve their missions," said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector. "Our expanded alliance with Deloitte will significantly grow the tools and resources available to public sector clients, including new and innovative solutions that demonstrate the potential of gen AI and the services needed to successfully adopt them."

Deloitte AI Exploration Labs for Public Sector Clients

Building on its experience applying the full breadth of Google Cloud technology, Deloitte and Google Public Sector will launch new AI Exploration Labs in Sacramento, Calif., and Rosslyn, Va., in addition to Deloitte's existing Austin location, dedicated to helping public sector organizations experience an AI-enabled digital future and creatively solve challenges with Google Cloud's technology. Using advanced AI technology and data, professionals will use the labs to focus on rapid experimentation, innovative use cases, and reusable frameworks that empower government employees at every level to improve their day-to-day work.

Global Public Sector Partner of the Year

Deloitte and Google Cloud have a longstanding alliance helping business and public sector organizations fundamentally improve how they operate. In 2023, Deloitte was recognized by Google Cloud as Global Public Sector Partner of the Year, Services Partner of the Year for North America, Specialization Partner of the Year for Security, and the Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year for Generative AI. These recognitions underscore Deloitte's ability to provide the resources, skills, and solutions to help clients succeed at any point in their digital transformation journey.

