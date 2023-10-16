MONEY 20/20 USA 2023 HIGHLIGHT: AU10TIX Founder and Active Chairman Ron Atzmon To Present "The Geography of Fraud"

Ron will host a Money20/20 USA 2023 presentation on the topic "The Geography of Fraud." Following AU10TIX's Global Identity Fraud Report (being released tomorrow), Ron will reveal details not yet public and share insights about the connections between fraud types of different regions and the tech that enables them.

Ron Atzmon, along with Ofer Friedman (Chief Business Development Officer), Mark Brady (VP, Emerging Product), and Bruce Ackerman (VP of Sales - Americas and APAC), will also be available for in-person interviews and demonstrations in booth #14731.