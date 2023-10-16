Fastest Growing Sausage Company Scores AA+ in Global Food Safety Standards

Swaggerty's Farm earns the highest grade possible in food safety risk assessment standards for the 12th consecutive time.

KODAK, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty's Farm earns AA+ Certification, the highest rating possible, in BRCGS Global Food Safety standards. Previously earning the highest scores of A and AA, the new highest rating of AA+ comes after an unannounced audit early this fall, making this the eleventh year in a row Swaggerty's Farm scores the highest rating possible.

"This year's score validates our commitment to a culture of food safety and continuous improvement, rooted within the GFSI audit scheme standards," states Swaggerty's Farm Food Safety and Quality Control Manager, Paula McGee-Davis. "I'm so proud of our team. Earning the highest grade possible with the newest version of food safety requirements is a testament to how our facility operates daily."

BRCGS is the authority that has set the benchmark in global food safety standards for over 25 years. Continuously evolving, their newest edition is Version 9. BRCGS informs, "The standard has constantly evolved to protect the consumer. It was the first standard to be GFSI benchmarked, as well as introduce food safety culture requirements, define food fraud, and reduce audit burden through additional modules."

Committed to excellence since 1930, Swaggerty's Farm consistently delivers superior flavor, texture, and taste to all its premium sausage products. "Our food safety culture starts at the top, and the Swaggerty family leads by example; their commitment to quality is unwavering," states Swaggerty's Farm COO, Jon Amidei. "We're a family-owned company founded on a family recipe and process. Still being family-owned allows our company to maintain our high-quality standards and keep that processes intact."

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm visit www.swaggertys.com .

To learn more about BRCGS standards visit https://www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/ .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 13,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

