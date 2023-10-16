AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL CALL FOR ENTRIES

Acknowledged to be the Largest and Most Representative Industry Competition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) announced today its Call for Entries for the first tier of its American Advertising Awards. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, befitting the AAF which is widely recognized as the "unifying voice for advertising."

Source: American Advertising Federation (PRNewsfoto/American Advertising Federation) (PRNewswire)

The American Advertising Awards recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising

Beginning today, entrants can compete in the three-tiered national competition, vying to win an ADDY Award as the best in their respective markets. Winners from the 120 first-tier, local market competitions then advance to compete on the District level, with District winners forwarded to the national stage.

The American Advertising Awards attracts more than 25,000 entries annually. Last year, just 64 Gold ADDY Awards were bestowed nationally in the professional portion of the competition, with Best of Show presented to Goodby, Silverstein & Partners for its Cheetos " Hands-Free " integrated campaign. In addition, 15 Gold ADDYs were awarded in the Student division.

"The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising," said Dawn Reeves, EVP, Member Services & Programs at AAF, adding, "Proceeds for entries are used to enhance advertising through programs such as public service internships, advocacy groups, advertising education and consumer awareness. In other words, win/win: win an ADDY, help the industry."

Winners of the 2023-24 American Advertising Awards will be announced at the American Advertising Awards National Gala in Salt Lake City on May 31, 2024. The awards are often viewed as a window to work that may also perform well at other high profile creative award shows later in the year.

Click here to learn more about how to enter the first tier of the 2023-24 American Advertising Awards.

ABOUT AAF

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 30,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Visit https://aaf.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Advertising Federation