Granicus names winners of 13th annual Digital Government Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience software services and solutions, announced the winners of its Digital Government Awards. Since 2010, Granicus has honored government entities and employees who have embraced modern technologies that drive awareness of community programs, improve citizen experiences, transform outdated processes and inspire civic action.

"The Granicus Digital Government Awards demonstrate governments' commitment to digital transformation and service delivery to their constituents," said Gabriele "G" Masili, chief customer officer of Granicus. "This year we received a record number of nominations from governments of all levels across North America showcasing how they're making a difference in their communities. We are inspired by their efforts and honored to partner with them to innovate the processes, capabilities and services used by their customers every day."

The 2023 awards span seven award categories: Changemaker, Community Engagement, Customer Experience, Digital Transformation, Operational Efficiency, Trust & Transparency, and Website of the Year.

The winning nominations include Burlington, Ont.; Edmonton, Alta.; New York State Higher Education Services Corporation; New York State Department of Labor; Ontario Energy Board; Oakville, Ont.; Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and Gainesville, Fla. Additional winning entries and runners-up can be viewed here and the honorees will be featured at Granicus' Digital Transformation Summit, October 25.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technologies and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, digital services, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

