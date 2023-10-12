PROENERGY Awarded Total Care Service Agreement for Sharm El Sheikh and Port Said Power Plants in Egypt

Contract Supports 8 LM6000 Units with 372 MW of Capacity for the East Delta Electricity Production Company

SEDALIA, Mo., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) has awarded PROENERGY a total care service agreement (TCSA) for eight LM6000 gas turbines—seven LM6000 PC units and one LM6000 PF unit—totaling 372 MW.

Signatories for the contract signing held at EEHC include, Mr. Gaber Desouki – EEHC Chairman; Mr. Mohamed El-Tablawy – EEHC Executive Director for Planning, Research, and Power Projects; Ms. Nadia Katry – EEHC Executive Director for Commercial and Financial Affairs; Mr. Mohamed Abu Senna – EDEPC Chairman; Mr. Carlos Picon – PROENERGY CCO; and EEHC, EDEPC, and Tanmeia officers. (PRNewswire)

PROENERGY enters the TCSA with East Delta Electricity Production Company (EDEPC), an EEHC subsidiary responsible for the operation and maintenance of power plants within its jurisdiction. The contract manages all maintenance events for the gas turbine packages during the term—including but not limited to hot sections, combustors, and major overhauls—at the Sharm El Sheikh and Port Said Power Plants.

In 2022, the Sharm El Sheikh Power Plant successfully operated one unit on a hydrogen-natural gas blend during COP27, the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"This Contract represents the start of a long-term partnership with PROENERGY in Egypt," says EDEPC Chairman Mohamed Abu Senna. "We are confident in PROENERGY's capabilities to provide reliable and responsive maintenance for our LM6000 assets at Sharm El Sheikh and Port Said Power Plants."

"We are proud to grow our strategic partnership with EEHC and support energy reliability for two major cities in Egypt," says PROENERGY Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Picon. "We thank the leadership of EEHC for their trust in us to provide total care services for this critical infrastructure, and we greatly respect their vision—which aligns with PROENERGY efforts—to decarbonize aeroderivative technology."

About EEHC

Egypt's state-owned Electricity Company, Operates under Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Owns and Operates more than 55 GW of generation capacity, and manages transmission and distribution of Electricity in Egypt for more than 38 million consumers and households. For more on EEHC, visit www.eehc.gov.eg.

About EDEPC

Affiliated Power Generation Company to EEHC, Owner and Operator of 10 GW generation Capacity, including Sharm El Sheikh and Port Said Power Plants. For more on EDEPC, visit www.edepco.com.eg.

About PROENERGY

Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peaking-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey power generation facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

