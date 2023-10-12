J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Fixed Income ETF: JBND

NEW YORK, October 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of a new actively managed fixed income ETF, JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND), on the NYSE Arca. Focused on adding value for investors, JBND employs a bottom-up, value-oriented approach that emphasized security selection.

"We have always been focused on providing investors with value through carefully selecting bonds of the highest quality," said Richard Figuly, Core Bond Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients this strategy through an innovative ETF wrapper."

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF seeks to maximize total return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of intermediate-and long-term debt securities, with a focus on securitized debt. JBND utilizes the same team and philosophy as the JPMorgan Core Bond Fund.

Aiming to outperform the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index over a three to five year market cycle, JBND focuses on a value-driven approach that emphasizes intermediate bonds of the highest quality.

JBND leverages the expertise of a team of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) portfolio managers with over 70 years of experience. The lead portfolio managers are Richard Figuly, Managing Director, Justin Rucker, Managing Director, Andrew Melchiorre, Managing Director, and Edward Fitzpatrick III, Managing Director.

"Listening to investors, they are looking for active fixed income solutions to navigate a tricky fixed income environment," said Bryon Lake, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global ETF Solutions. "Being able to deliver our strong Core Bond investment team capabilities through the ETF wrapper is excellent innovation for our clients. JBND is a flagship addition to our active ETF capabilities."

JBND is priced at 30 basis points.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM, and number one year to date in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S. [1]

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.8 trillion (as of 6/30/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $313 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

Investments in bonds and other debt securities will change in value based on changes in interest rates. If rates rise, the value of these investments generally drops. Investments in asset-backed, mortgage-related and mortgage-backed securities are subject to certain risks including prepayment and call risks, resulting in an unexpected capital loss and/or a decrease in the amount of dividends and yield. During periods of difficult credit markets, significant changes in interest rates or deteriorating economic conditions, such securities may decline in value, face valuation difficulties, become more volatile and/or become illiquid.

J.P. Morgan Distribution Services, Inc., member FINRA

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

[1] Data according to Bloomberg as of October 10, 2023.

