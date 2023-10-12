Innovid to Host Investor Day in New York on Nov. 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and digital, today announced it will be hosting an Investor Day on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at @Ease, 1345 Avenue of the Americas in New York City beginning at 2:00 p.m Eastern Time until approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Key members of Innovid's leadership team will deliver a series of presentations detailing the company's vision, market opportunities, and product innovation. The program will feature demonstrations showcasing Innovid's product and will be followed by a live Q&A session.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. As space for Investor Day is limited, advanced registration is required for in-person attendance.

Contact Investor Relations with any questions at ir@innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Investor Contact

Brinlea Johnson

IR@innovid.com

Media Contacts

Megan Garnett Coyle

megan@innovid.com

Caroline Yodice

cyodice@daddibrand.com

