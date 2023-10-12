Atlas Creative Announces Trailblazing Collaboration with Kid Cudi and Star Trek's Boldly Be Campaign on Fortnite's UEFN Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering new frontiers in entertainment, Atlas Creative reveals an unparalleled collaboration with Star Trek and critically acclaimed artist Kid Cudi as part of Star Trek's "Boldly Be" campaign. Set to premiere at Comic Con New York this October, the project features a captivating musical performance of new and unreleased tracks by Kid Cudi, including a track crafted expressly for Star Trek.

Star Trek X Kid Cudi: Mirror Mayhem (PRNewswire)

Star Trek Partners with Kid Cudi, Atlas Creative To Bring A One-of-a-Kind Experience to Fortnite

For the first time, a UGC Fortnite studio uses motion capture technology to craft an in-game performance. Kid Cudi's dynamic performance, paired with the indelible ethos of the Star Trek universe, offers players an immersive narrative previously uncharted. "Atlas Creative is thrilled to merge the iconic Star Trek universe with the amazing sounds of Kid Cudi in the first-ever motion capture concert on UEFN. Our aim was to elevate the Fortnite concert experience, offering players an unforgettable journey they'll be eager to revisit, and we believe we've done precisely that," shares Michael Herriger, CEO and Co-Founder at Atlas Creative.

In collaboration with our esteemed partners at Rouge Motion Capture, this project's success hinges on meticulous detailing. "Any project that is a first of its kind can be difficult. Our team was ready to take it on and Rouge's masterful skills added to our confidence. We think we created a truly unique experience that fully integrates a musical performance into the gameplay," states Jordan Holland, CCO and Co-Founder at Atlas Creative.

Atlas Creative's holistic involvement encompasses story conception, scriptwriting, direction, and game development, ensuring an enthralling and fluid user experience.

"Sometimes a project comes by that is a perfect fit. As a massive Star Trek fan this was that project for me. We were stoked to present this story and script to Paramount and even more excited when Kid Cudi signed on and wanted to do the motion capture. He was amazing to work with and his love of Trek was clear in his performance," elaborates Chris Gsell, Atlas Marketing & Sales director.

Fans, gamers, and music connoisseurs are cordially invited to Boldly Be and jump into Fortnite to help Captain Skyles (Cudi) defend planet Vada from the evil Mirror Skyles and his henchmen. Use island code 0961-7139-1749 in Fortnite to enter the experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Creative, LLC