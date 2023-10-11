CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned, research and insights consultancy in the US, is proud to announce that it ranked as the 5th most innovative research company worldwide, according to the prestigious 2023 Greenbook Research Industry Trend's (GRIT) report. This recognition continues to validate the company's commitment to creating the most innovative social science-based methods to solve business problems and marks the sixth consecutive year that the company has been in the top 25 of the most innovative research companies in the world.

TechManity™ Propels Shapiro+Raj to #5 Ranking on Global List of Most Innovative Research Companies

This climb, from #21 to #5 is a result of the disruptive idea called TechManity™ that Shapiro+Raj introduced late in 2022. TechManity™ is an approach that leverages a perfect blend of technology AND humanity to deliver Future Forward Insights. While most of the industry looked to ResTech as innovation, the firm broke through the confusion with a tech-empowered plus human-inspired approach.

The 2023 GRIT Report represents Greenbook's latest annual exploration of the challenges faced by insights professionals in the field of market research, emphasizing the pivotal role that innovation plays in their success.

"In today's continually reshaping landscape, innovation is one area that our clients are prioritizing when looking for partners. TechManity™ is a human-led and tech-empowered approach to help them shape the future of their brands with future forward insights and inspired ideas that they can activate at the speed of business. This is why we are a preferred partner with so many leading companies and helping create billions in value," said Zain Raj, CEO of Shapiro+Raj.

Amir Kapadia, COO of Shapiro+Raj, expressed pride in breaking into the top 5 ranking after being in the top-25 for the five prior years. "Our enduring presence in the global Top 25 rank is a testament to our consistent commitment to finding new and interesting ways to connect social science and tech platforms together. We are super privileged to have clients that allow us to experiment and tech partners that agree to play together. We all win! This allows us to be the company our clients adore, our peers respect, and our people love."

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj is the sixth-largest independent insights and inspiration company in the US. Our mission is to unearth Future-Forward Insights that help our Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands. We are recognized as a top-5 most innovative research company and the #1 strategic consultancy in North America. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York and Pune, India.

