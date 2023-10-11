'SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX,' The Collaborative Tech Ecosystem at Siam Paragon

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siam Paragon, the iconic global landmark at the heart of Bangkok, has partnered with SCBX and esteemed leaders in the digital technology, investment, and social media sectors to introduce 'SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX,' an extraordinary Collaborative Tech Ecosystem. The inauguration, held on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon, was graced by the distinguished presence of Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Head of the Pheu Thai Family. This cutting-edge tech community is envisioned as a dynamic learning hub, designed to empower young individuals, students, and those interested to unlock their potential and exchange knowledge, preparing them for a future in the digital era amid rapid technological advancements. It also encourages youth to use their time for good and valuable purposes so that they can develop themselves and grow with quality. Additionally, Siam Paragon aims to fortify Thailand's position as the regional hub for digital innovation. As part of this grand opening, Siam Paragon also hosted the Global TechTalk, featuring an unprecedented assembly of key figures from the global tech industry, sharing invaluable insights and expertise.

"SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX," is 'the Collaborative Tech Ecosystem' with a floorspace of over 4,000 square meters on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon. With an investment exceeding 200 million baht, this symbolizes a significant stride in Siam Paragon's mission to redefine excellence and cater to future lifestyles in 'The World of Tomorrow.'

The event was also attended by a distinguished gathering including, Ms.Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd., Mr.Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Plc., and Dr. Arak Sutivong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Plc., as well as top executives representing various tech companies across all fields of the industry.

Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd., expressed, "Siam Paragon has etched its mark as a distinguished global destination, capturing the hearts of both Thai and international visitors over the years. With a staggering daily footfall ranging from 120,000 to 150,000, Siam Paragon stands as a pivotal landmark in the heart of Bangkok. Embracing global trends, it is currently undergoing a monumental transformation into 'The World of Tomorrow.' To cater to future lifestyles in every facet, Siam Paragon has partnered with esteemed leaders in its ecosystem to co-create 'SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX,' the Collaborative Tech Ecosystem. The phenomenal support and collaboration from SCBX and premier partners across various sectors in our tech ecosystem have culminated in the establishment of a dynamic learning space. Here, young individuals, students, and the inquisitive can nurture their potential, exchange knowledge, and prepare themselves for the digital landscape of the future amidst the swift pace of technological evolution. Together, we aim to play a pivotal role in positioning Thailand as the future hub of digital innovation in the region."

Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Public Company Limited, affirmed, 'SCBX's foremost ambition is to emerge as the preeminent fintech conglomerate in the region. The collaborative creation of NEXT TECH, the Collaborative Tech Ecosystem, alongside Siam Piwat on the fourth floor of Siam Paragon, underscores the shared vision and dedication of two of Thailand's leading private organizations. Together, we are propelling Thailand towards a digital future and positioning it as the epicenter of regional digital innovation. Within SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX, we proudly introduce AreaX, a testament to our resolute commitment to cultivating a thriving tech community in the heart of Bangkok, tailored to the needs and passions of tech enthusiasts.

SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX is a testament to the dynamic synergy between Siam Paragon and a collaborative network of partners. This collective effort encompasses over 10 co-founding partner organizations, exceeding 100 partner organizations, and a remarkable assembly of over 1,000 distinguished opinion leaders and experts from the global tech industry. Rooted in a dedication to continual growth, the space empowers individuals of all ages – from aspiring minds to seasoned professionals – fostering the exchange of knowledge, self-improvement, inspiration, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies. Anchored in the guiding principle of 'Smarter, Better, Richer,' this initiative equips individuals and society at large for a future-driven by technology, while championing sustainable development.

Within this innovative space, knowledge and cutting-edge technologies take center stage, each showcased within distinct Future Communities: Dev Connect, Blockchain Web3 & Fintech, New Tech, Health Tech, Gamer's Guild, AI Arena, and Social Co-Creators. This ambitious ecosystem brings together a stellar lineup of partners including SCBX, Focus, BITCAST, Connex, DEPA, JIB, Looloo Tech x Samitivej, SiamSandbox, SYNNEX, Techsauce, TFA, TIKTOK, The Standard, Money & Banking, AIS, ONESIAM SuperApp, and more.

Other zones in SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX include SCBX NEXT STAGE, a spacious venue accommodating up to 300 attendees, specifically curated for seminars and workshops to foster lively knowledge exchange. Moreover, an exhibition area dedicated to a diverse range of creative art forms, curated to captivate younger generations, will debut with an awe-inspiring digital art exhibition by world-renowned French artist Miguel Chevalier. This promises an unprecedented interactive experience for the Thai audience, creating an atmosphere of excitement and wonder.

A highlight of the grand opening was the Global Tech Talk @ SCBX Next Tech, featuring the largest panel of influential figures in the global tech industry. Among the distinguished tech experts participating were Mr. Alejandro Navia, Co-Founder & President of NFT NOW; Mr. Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO of THE SANDBOX; Mr. Brendon Matheson, Solution Area Specialist App Innovation of Microsoft; Mr. Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO & Managing Partner of Hashed; Mr. Reuben Lim, COO of Singapore Fintech Association; Mr. Derrick Loi, General Manager International Business of the Digital Technology Business Group of Ant Group; Mr. Michael Sung, Chairman Horizen Digital and Director Institute of Digital Finance Innovation (IDFI) from Zhejiang University International Business School; Mr. Atul Harkisanka, Regional Business Head of LinkedIn; and Mr. Dave Davani, CEO of Blue Resources.

Additionally, in line with Siam Piwat's strong commitment to sustainability, the organization is not only forging ahead into the future but also placing a premium on responsible electronic waste management within the development of NEXT TECH as a tech community. To this end, Siam Piwat has joined forces with SYNNEX, a frontrunner in the IT ecosystem, to take proactive steps in reducing e-waste pollution and combating global warming. This partnership will see the installation of e-waste collection points, guaranteeing the proper disposal of discarded electronic devices.

"The launch of SIAM PARAGON NEXT TECH x SCBX, the Collaborative Tech Ecosystem, signifies a remarkable shit in the shopping center and retail landscape. It is poised to cater to the lifestyles of the future and stands as a pivotal milestone in the comprehensive transformation toward 'The World of Tomorrow'," said Chadatip."

