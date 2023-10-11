Revalize Expands Foodservice Equipment & Supplies Portfolio with Latest Acquisition

KCL joins the Revalize portfolio to expand offerings in FES industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, a worldwide leader in CAD, CPQ, and PLM software solutions for manufacturers, announced the acquisition of KCL, the premier design software for foodservice equipment in North America and beyond.

Revalize delivers more efficient routes from idea to cash, increasing agility and speed-to-market, while reducing costs and complexity for businesses that design and model, with its industry-leading CPQ solution. KCL enhances Revalize's CPQ offering with its robust design tools. Revalize will connect designers and manufacturers in one streamlined solution made up of the AutoQuotes(AQ) catalog and CPQ software.

Through the acquisition, KCL's design customers will find it even easier to design and customize kitchen layouts by staying in one system and using AQ to easily configure and buy products. Meanwhile, manufacturers can easily list design files and configure, price, and quote on the streamlined, integrated solution from Revalize.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of KCL. It further strengthens our already market-leading capabilities within the foodservice industry," says Mike Sabin, CEO of Revalize. "This addition continues to expand our global footprint and bolsters our commitment to reshaping the world of manufacturing software across industries. KCL's robust design tools complement Revalize's current offerings by bringing FES designers and manufacturers closer together with one streamlined solution."

KCL allows FES designers and manufacturers to access a vast equipment library of accurate, up-to-date designs to easily add equipment to their kitchen layouts. KCL solutions include BIM/CAD Designer, which allows users to search, view, and download CAD blocks and Revit families for designs, and KCL NapkinSketch, which facilitates designs without running a CAD or Revit program.

"We have worked hard to provide the best tools to our customers for the last 38 years," says Kevin Kochman, President and Founder of KCL. "By combining forces with AQ Revalize, KCL has increased the opportunities to fulfill our brand promise of helping people work more efficiently."

To learn more about Revalize and its solutions, visit www.revalizesoftware.com.

About Revalize

Founded in 2021, Revalize is the premier idea-to-cash solution on a journey to reshape the future of manufacturing - powering greater outcomes for businesses who design, model, develop and sell, with a portfolio of industry-leading CAD, PLM, and CPQ solutions. The Company serves more than 15,000 customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

About KCL

KCL was founded by Ron and Kevin Kochman in 1985. Based in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Venice, Italy, KCL is the industry leader in foodservice design technologies. Their innovative design and sales software provides access to an ever-expanding library of CAD blocks and Revit families from more than 260 manufacturers around the globe, in addition to offering exclusive time-saving features. In 2019, KCL introduced KCL NapkinSketch, the first and only tool that allows sales reps to create detailed foodservice designs with floor plans, elevations, and 3D without a CAD or Revit program. For more information on KCL, visit www.kclcad.com.

