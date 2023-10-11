Kasa Announces Rejuvenated Aparthotel Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, October 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa Living, Inc., a tech-enhanced, flexible accommodations brand and operator, is excited to announce its latest property located at 5825 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Upon completion of an extensive renovation and rebranding, Kasa Sunset Los Angeles is expected to begin welcoming guests starting in December 2023.

Kasa Sunset Los Angeles, a 12-story, 55,000-square-foot asset, was originally built as a hotel and converted to an all-studio aparthotel in 2005. The property is situated in the Sunset corridor adjacent to the Netflix Sunset campus, boasting excellent access and visibility to the 101 Freeway.

The current owner teamed up with Kasa to unlock the asset's potential by implementing a short-term rental strategy. Kasa's flexible management structure and technology-enabled service delivery aligned with the owner's long-term business plan for the property, ensuring the highest profitability.

Following an extensive renovation, Kasa Sunset Los Angeles will offer a refreshed and modernized aparthotel experience for its guests. Kasa's design and renovation vision was consistent with ownership's capital improvement expectations, resulting in a differentiated product offering backed by institutional management and ownership.

As with all Kasa properties, Kasa Sunset Los Angeles will feature online check-in, a Virtual Front Desk, and smart locks, allowing guests to enjoy a seamless experience from the moment they arrive. Kasa's guest experience team is available 24/7 via text, chat, or phone. Every unit features a full kitchen, private bathroom, city views, and custom furniture designed with the modern traveler in mind.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Los Angeles and introduce Kasa Sunset Los Angeles to travelers seeking a unique and comfortable stay," said Roman Pedan, founder and CEO of Kasa. "This partnership has enabled us to bring the highest level of service and innovation to this prime location on Sunset Boulevard."

