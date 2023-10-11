Hagerty to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewswire)

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 am Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com

Category: Financial

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty