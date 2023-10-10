University of Tennessee System Selects Oracle Student

Statewide higher education system extends use of Oracle Cloud to enhance its students' success

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDUCAUSE -- The University of Tennessee (UT) System, Tennessee's oldest and largest public higher education institution, is extending its use of Oracle Cloud by implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Student (Oracle Student). With the offering, the UT System aims to streamline processes to make it easier for students to get the classes, financial aid, and support they need to succeed from enrollment through to graduation and beyond.

"A new, system-wide student information system will be a key component in the delivery of a more consistent and intuitive student experience focused on service excellence, increased engagement, and enhanced student success outcomes," said Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee System. "As part of the Early Adopter Program we have been able to work with Oracle to actively help shape the direction of Oracle Student. We are confident that this investment will position the UT System at the forefront of student system technologies."

The UT System will replace its current Banner and CAMS systems with Oracle Student. Known internally as "DASH" (Dynamic Administrative Systems for Higher Education) Student, Oracle Student will work seamlessly with The UT System's Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance, HR, and supply chain to provide system-wide intelligence from the back office through to staffing and student success on a single, cloud-based platform.

Enhancing student success in the cloud

The UT System has five public higher education campuses and two statewide institutes enrolling nearly 59,000 students each academic year. To better serve its constituents, the system needed a solution to not only securely collect and manage student data, but also put that information to work to drive better experiences.

With Oracle Student, students can manage their entire academic experience, take charge of their education, and achieve their goals more efficiently with tools for curriculum registry, term and non-term financial aid packaging, multi-year scenario course planning, and real-time insights. With the solution, the UT System administrators expect to have a simplified, holistic view across all the system's data sources, enabling faster, more accurate decision making that will help propel student success.

"Oracle has a long history supporting the world's most complex institutions and systems," said Vicki Tambellini, founder of The Tambellini Group, "Higher education will undoubtedly be watching the progress of the UT System closely as it deploys Oracle Student across each of its institutions."

"From the beginning, we have architected Oracle Student to support the unique needs of systems in the most agile and dynamic ways," said Vivian Wong, group vice president, Higher Education Development, Oracle. "We are excited to have a passionate partner in UT as we work together to deliver a product that will help shape the future of higher education."

In addition to Oracle Student, the UT system is implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) to help gain real-time visibility into business processes, increase efficiency, improve reporting, and provide a better experience for employees.

Built on the security, scalability, and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and shaped by 30 years of higher education expertise, Oracle Student is designed to support the needs of the next generation of students. Learn more about Oracle Student at www.oracle.com/government/education/higher-education.

The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis, and Pulaski; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 59,000 students statewide; produces about 13,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 445,000 alumni around the world.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

