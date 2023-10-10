Your Money with Carlson Financial
CPC Founders Close the Market

Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Capital Pool Company® (CPC) Program joined Tim Babcock, Vice President and Head of TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market in celebration of the CPC founders.

The CPC Program is a unique Canadian invention that supports earlier stage private companies to complete a go public transaction. It is the most common way that companies go public on TSX Venture Exchange and the program has an incredible track record as an ingredient in the success of many companies that have grown to be leaders in the Canadian markets.

