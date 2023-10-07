vivo Launches Funtouch OS 14: Smoother than Ever

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the launch of Funtouch OS 14 for vivo users in international markets. The Android-based system comes with all the benefits introduced in the new Android 14 version, with a unique vivo twist to deliver an enhanced, always-smooth user experience. With a focus on improving memory management, multitasking capabilities, personalization, privacy and security, as well as offering new video editing tools to allow for greater creativity and flexibility, Funtouch OS 14 ensures users enjoy every interaction with their device.

Smooth Envision: Smooth, Every Time

Funtouch OS 14 introduces Smooth Envision, an innovative approach that makes the OS experience smoother inside and out. By reducing the number of persistent processes and optimizing RAM usage, Funtouch OS 14 enhances system performance, responsiveness, and the ability to keep more apps active simultaneously. This enhanced RAM Saver feature adds up to 600 MB in available RAM space to devices with RAM configuration of 8 GB and above, making multitasking a breeze. For additional convenience, a new App Retainer feature ensures whitelisted apps that have not been closed manually are always restored to the last interface so users can easily continue where they left off.

On select smartphone models, smoothness is also achieved visually with Motion Blur, another exciting upgrade that uses advanced algorithms to simulate motion blur when opening and closing apps on the home screen. This software-driven approach enhances the smoothness of displays with a 60 Hz refresh rate by an impressive 18.7%, ensuring silky-smooth visual transitions.

Do More at Once with Enhanced Multitasking Features

Funtouch OS 14 takes multitasking to the next level, introducing an upgraded small window feature. Thanks to the improved visibility of adjustment lines, users will now find it easier to navigate and understand the adjustment range. Users can keep up to 12 small windows active in the background, and the OS offers support for side-swipe suspension, giving users more control. For scenarios such as ride-hailing, watching a video, and chatting at the same time, when users want to focus on one app but still monitor another, a new non-interactive mini small window mode is introduced. Users can easily switch between the small window modes with a single tap.

More Color, More You: Personalize Your Experience

Funtouch OS 14 introduces a range of new personalization options, enabling users to express their unique style. Users can now customize the clock style on the lock screen, with options to choose from three clock layout styles and eight font styles. New always on display stylesi and a new minimalist theme have also been introduced. Based on Material You design, the new monochrome theme, called MY color palette, is simple and elegant and offers a diverse section of colors to choose from. Additionally, this feature contributes to power saving by optimizing the display for grayscale visuals.

Get Creative with New Advanced Video Editing Tools

Funtouch OS 14 comes with enhanced video editing capabilities, making it easier for users to create unique and captivating content without the need to rely on third-party apps. Users can now export videos in their original quality, supporting lossless export. Customizable video quality settings, including resolutions up to 4K at 60FPSii , give users greater creative control. Additionally, 25 filters have been added for easy video editing, all presented in improved thumbnails to better showcase the unique effects and usage scenarios and make it easier to choose.

Furthermore, Funtouch OS 14 delivers an improved album browsing and viewing experience, allowing users to adjust the video playback speed, loop playback, enjoy full-screen playback, or take screenshots.

Safeguarding User Privacy and Security

Funtouch OS 14 empowers users to share their device while maintaining control over their personal information. A new Smart Mirroring feature allows users to seamlessly share their screen without worrying that the notification bar will pop up, accidentally revealing any personal information. Furthermore, users' hidden photos are now protected with an additional password verification step.

Availability

Funtouch OS 14 will be available for download starting from mid-October on vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. Vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

i Always on display styles availability varies based on hardware specifications. ii Available resolution options may vary across smartphone models.

