Equipped with high-performance Brembo ® braking system

Stiffer springs and revised damping rates for better body control and steering response

All-new 19-inch wheels paired with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires

Retuned steering for improved road feel

Standard Recaro black and gray Ultrasuede ™ front seats

Moonroof delete for weight savings and low center of gravity

First time EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology offered on all WRX models with a manual transmission

Arrives in Subaru retailers first quarter of 2024

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enthusiast-focused 2024 Subaru WRX TR will make its global debut at Subiefest Florida on Saturday, October 7. The TR trim level offers exceptional performance and handling capability thanks to a Brembo braking system, revised suspension, retuned steering and updated performance tires. For the first time, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard on a WRX equipped with a manual transmission. With 2024 marking the return of the WRX TR to the model line, this top trim level will be available nationwide at Subaru retailers early next year.

NEW PERFORMANCE-FOCUSED 2024 SUBARU WRX TR DEBUTS AT SUBIEFEST FLORIDA (PRNewswire)

The WRX TR comes equipped with a high-performance Brembo braking system including red 6-piston front calipers, and red 2-piston rear calipers, larger pads and rotors and larger brake master cylinder. The new system provides enhanced stopping power, fade resistance and pedal feel.

Stiffer springs, revised damping rates and a retuned steering rack provide the WRX TR with better body control and steering response while maintaining ride quality. The TR also comes standard with 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires for increased wet and dry grip and improved braking performance.

Offered for the first time on WRX with manual transmission is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The award-winning safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. All 2024 Subaru WRX models equipped with a manual transmission will include EyeSight as standard equipment.

The latest generation WRX has a wide-body design offering an aggressive stance and bold look. At the front, Subaru's signature hexagonal grille is paired with a compact headlight design and broad front hood scoop. Prominent character lines across the front, sides, and rear of the vehicle further empathize the sports sedan's strength and performance capability. The exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in matching body color. The rear deck lid has an integrated low-profile rear spoiler in matching body color. Rear taillights are designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

The new top-tier WRX TR comes standard with Recaro® seats, offering the driver and front passenger increased support for performance driving. The Y-shaped design at the center of the seat backrest embodies a design concept in which the sides and shoulder blades of the occupant are securely supported to maintain proper driving posture. The seats are wrapped in black and gray Ultrasuede® with contrasting red stitching and the "Recaro" logo embossed on the seatbacks. The driver's seat includes 8-way power adjustments.

The power moonroof has been deleted for weight savings, a lower center of gravity and additional headroom for helmeted drivers. Exclusive all-new 19-inch multi-spoke wheels in satin gray finish come standard on the WRX TR.

The latest version of the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard on WRX TR. The 11.6-inch center information display offers a high-definition touchscreen for multimedia, climate control, and vehicle configuration settings. The multimedia system includes wireless Apple CarPlay; wireless Android Auto; AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone, text, and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

The WRX TR features legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine, delivering 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and broad torque curve with 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. Active Torque Vectoring is also standard across the model line.

The 2024 WRX TR will be unveiled at Subiefest Florida at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida to thousands of Subaru enthusiasts. The event is the largest annual gathering of Subaru fans in Florida and final stop of the annual SubieEvents enthusiast series.

Pricing for the 2024 Subaru WRX TR will be announced later this year.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole

Product Communications

720.231.0809

acole@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.