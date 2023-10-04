SoundExchange Receives 2023 Top Workplaces Award

Premier music-tech company honored with nonprofit award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today it has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Top Workplaces for Nonprofit award. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC.

SoundExchange Logo (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to earn this award, and it signifies our tremendous impact as a team committed to a mission of serving the creator community," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Earning this recognition is a testament to our collective efforts to cultivate a workplace that allows individuals to show up as their authentic selves. I am tremendously proud of the smart, dedicated, talented, and passionate band members here at SoundExchange, and appreciate the special environment they help create at the company."

In 2021, SoundExchange was named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces, and Huppe was individually recognized with the 2021 Leadership Award for Mid-Sized Firms.

The award coincides with the organization's 20th anniversary and $10 billion cumulative digital performance royalties distribution milestone.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoundExchange