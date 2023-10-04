Massage Heights Hits Grand Slam by Partnering with Former NFL & MLB All-Star Bo Jackson

Leading Massage & Facial Franchise Teams Up with Iconic Athlete to Promote Wellness Through Launch of CBD Service and Products in Retreats Nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, the leading North American spa franchise, announced today an exclusive partnership with Promise Nutraceuticals, a cause-driven company co-founded by one of the greatest athletes of all time – former professional baseball and football player Vincent E. "Bo" Jackson. Through the partnership, Massage Heights will launch a CBD add-on service and offer "Promise Drops" Topical Relief CBD Oil, in its retreats nationwide starting in November.

Jackson – the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in two major North American sports – played an influential role in sports in the 80's and 90's, having excelled both in the NFL and MLB. While a hip injury during the 1990 season ended Jackson's football career, he continued to play three non-consecutive professional baseball seasons before retiring in 1995.

The CBD add-on service will further the benefits of customized massage services, helping with pain relief in targeted areas of the body, while the retail product, Promise Drops, are a topical relief oil designed to provide immediate and long-lasting relief. The drops contain a proprietary blend of broad-spectrum CBD extract, essential oils, herbal extracts and soothing emollients, and are backed by more than 30 years of scientific studies.

Massage Heights President and CEO Susan Boresow said the partnership was a natural progression for the growing wellness franchise following a year of innovative service rollouts.

"Bo's pain relief journey and his passion to want to help others find similar relief aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate lives," Boresow said. "We are honored a respected elite athlete such as Bo and the Promise Drops team chose to partner with Massage Heights. This is a huge win for our franchisees, members and guests. Having launched LED Light Therapy earlier this year, adding Promise Drops to our service and retail offerings allows our franchisees to serve greater needs of members and guests, providing even more resources they need to achieve personal wellness."

With its national presence and focus on promoting overall wellness, Jackson said Massage Heights is an ideal partner to introduce Promise Drops to consumers. In addition to providing relief from muscle soreness, joint pain, and arthritis pain Promise Drops can offer decreased inflammation and will be a helpful resource for Massage Heights guests.

"My relentless pursuit to discover all-natural, non-surgical alternative solutions to manage and resolve pain inspired me to launch Promise Nutraceuticals," shared Jackson. "We have built this brand on a culture that is invested in rigorous product quality, safety, and efficacy that consumers around the world can trust."

It remains imperative that the quality of each product, especially CBD, should be carefully evaluated, and Promise Nutraceuticals' products are made with highly refined hemp CBD extracts, which has been purified to ensure that Promise Drops contain zero THC or other undesirable impurities from the cannabis plant.

Promise Nutraceuticals was founded in 2020 by Bo Jackson, Danny Heffernan, Ken Krieg and Laurelcrest, a family-owned and operated manufacturing company that produces safe and effective hemp products.

Jackson's athletic career began in high school where he played baseball, football, and track and field. He was drafted by the New York Yankees coming out of high school, but decided to attend Auburn University where he lettered in all three sports and won the Heisman Trophy in 1985. Jackson was then drafted by both the NFL and MLB in 1986, and he went on to play for the Kansas City Royals that year before returning to football to play for the Raiders. He played in All-Star games for both sports, also being named the MVP of the MLB All-Star game in 1989, and was recognized as 'Comeback Player of the Year' after returning to the Chicago White Sox following his hip surgery in 1993.

Founded on passion and an authentic belief that the health and wellness benefits of high-quality massages and facials should be accessible to everyone Massage Heights continues to live out its desire to elevate the communities it serves.

To learn more about Massage Heights visit www.massageheights.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable, and resort-quality massage, skincare, and wellness services. For more information about the Massage Heights franchising opportunity, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com. To learn more about Massage Heights, visit www.massageheights.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Promise Nutraceuticals

The team that comprised Promise Nutraceuticals are leaders in the on-going advancement in cannabinoid-science. Promise Nutraceuticals is committed to bringing only the best and most effective products to the market, and providing a higher quality of life that consumers can trust. To learn more information about Promise Nutraceuticals, visit www.promisedrops.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Laurelcrest

Laurelcrest founded in 2016 is proud to be a family-owned and operated business committed to the manufacture and production of safe and effective hemp products unlocking the benefits of hemp for every individual. Positioned to scale with the rapidly growing marketplace, Laurelcrest services clients worldwide. Operating within a state-of-the-art facility offers total control over our supply chain and under one roof we manufacture raw cannabinoid bulk ingredients, custom blends and finished products. Our experienced formulation and development team can bring brands from concept through production, to finished packaged product. We gauge our success through customer trust, satisfaction, and feedback. To learn more about Laurelcrest, visit www.laurelcrest.com.

