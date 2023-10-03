THAT'S SO FETCH! COFFEE MATE® DEBUTS MEAN GIRLS LIMITED-TIME OFFERING, THE FIRST-EVER PINK COFFEE CREAMER

Partnership between America's #1 Coffee Creamer* and Paramount Consumer Products Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Iconic Comedy

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get in, losers, we're drinking coffee! It's October 3rd and we're making fetch happen with the launch of our limited-edition Coffee mate® Mean Girls Pink Frosting Flavored Creamer inspired by Paramount Pictures' hit comedy. It's the first-ever pink-colored creamer – Grool! – and it's here just in time for the 20th anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon.

On behalf of Coffee mate and Paramount Consumer Products (PRNewswire)

On Wednesdays – and all days that end in "y" – coffee lovers can now drink pink thanks to our creamer that channels the sweet flavor of a cake filled with rainbows and smiles. It's not our fault if you fall in love at first sip with the pink hue and rich frosting flavor or something!

"We're not a regular creamer; we're a cool creamer. That's why Coffee mate is thrilled to debut the category's first-ever pink creamer with Paramount's iconic Mean Girls movie," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. "This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film."

For everyone who wants a Plastics-approved coffee routine, here's the 411: our limited-edition creamer will officially be available starting January 2024 at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in a 32 fl. oz. bottle for $4.69 (prices may vary by retailer).

Want more deets? Put on your army pants and flip flops, get out your hot pink flip phone and follow @coffeemate on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

*Based on total dollar sales by brand

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

Coffee mate Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nestle USA