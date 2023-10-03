StubHub's 2023 NHL Preview: Sales up across the league and internationally; Expansion teams are trending up and lead demand

Golden Knights are #1 following first Stanley Cup win; Seattle Kraken are top trending team after exciting playoff debut

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the 2023-24 NHL season, StubHub releases ticket trends to reveal the top in-demand and trending teams, most popular games, and more. Overall sales for the league are trending nearly double last season's start, with expansion teams experiencing a rapid boost in demand - the Vegas Golden Knights claim the title as the most in-demand team and the Seattle Kraken are the top trending team of the season, reaping the biggest jump in sales from last season.

StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand NHL Teams (PRNewswire)

Key highlights include:

Sales for the four NHL Global Series games are outselling last year's series by 2.5x, and buyers are traveling from 22 countries.

The Golden Knights are the #1 team for the fourth time with sales up nearly 3x compared to last season.

Sales are up nearly double compared to last season.



The Maple Leafs play in the top two NHL Global Series games in Stockholm , against the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

The Bruins are the #1 travel team heading into this season, driving the highest average ticket price for their away games.



They have sold 25% more tickets than at the start of the 2022 season.

They appear on both the top in-demand and trending lists for the first time.



Both of the Kraken's matchups against the Las Vegas Golden Knights rank in the top-three, best-selling games of the season.

The Blackhawks have a 3.5x surge in sales heading into this season, when compared to the same time last year.

"There are quite a few factors that are helping to propel NHL sales this season, including the ongoing popularity of the Winter Classic, the surge in international appeal for the league and growing popularity of new expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Rest assured, the Original Six teams still dominate league sales, with the Maple Leafs, Bruins and Rangers not far behind the Golden Knights in overall demand."

StubHub's Top 10 Most In-Demand NHL teams of the 2023-24 Season

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 3, 2023 for the 2023-24 season.

StubHub's Top 10 Most In-Demand NHL Games of the 2023-24 Season

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 3, 2023 for the 2023-24 season.

StubHub's Top Trending NHL Teams of the 2023-24 Season

Based on teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2023-24 season, as of October 3, 2023, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2022-23 season. Number indicates the percentage increase in ticket sales.

Full data and insights from the NHL preview can be found at stubhub.com/nhlpreview.

