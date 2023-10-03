Mr. Handyman® Presents Front Door to the Holidays Contest

Leading Home Maintenance, Repair, and Improvement Company Invites to Win a Stunning Front Door Makeover, Shares Top 10 Tips for Holiday-Themed Front Door Décor

WACO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, is launching the brand's inaugural Front Door to the Holidays Contest across the United States and Canada.

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. (PRNewswire)

Decorating your door for the holidays is a fun and festive way to spread holiday cheer and create a welcoming, joyful look for your home. Starting today through October 13, 2023, participants can enter the Front Door to the Holidays Contest by visiting Mr. Handyman's official entry page and filling in a short form for a chance to win. Rules and limitations apply.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to have Mr. Handyman demonstrate their skill and expertise by replacing the winner's front door just in time for the holidays. The prize includes a brand-new front door valued at approximately $8,000 USD (inclusive of demolition, professional services, permits, materials, and labor).

Enhancing your home's holiday decor is easy with the below Top 10 creative ideas recommended by Mr. Handyman:

Wreath or Garland: Dress up your entryway with wreaths, garlands, ornaments, baubles, bells, or pinecones. For a snowy feel, add faux snow or spray snow to your windows.

Fresh Coat of Paint: Consider painting your front door in a bright and cheerful color that complements your home's exterior.

New Hardware: Upgrade your door's hardware with elegant finishes like brushed nickel, chrome, or brass.

Seasonal Plants: Add a touch of nature and color with potted evergreens, winter flowers, or small holiday trees on either side of your door.

Festive Doormats: Choose holiday-themed doormats with cheerful messages or winter motifs.

String Lights: Create a warm and inviting glow with string lights, wall sconces, pendant lights, or solar-powered pathway lights.

Personalized Touches: Add a warm and inviting touch with a personalized holiday sign featuring your family name or a festive message.

Scented Elements: Enhance your decor with delightful fragrances, such as cinnamon sticks, cloves, or citrus slices.

Outdoor Decor: Use colorful ribbon bows and outdoor furniture to decorate your door and porch, adding functionality and appeal.

Interactive Decor: Hang small stockings or pouches for guests to fill with messages or treats. Install a musical doorbell or wind chimes for a festive touch.

The key to successful holiday door decor is expressing your personal style and making it enjoyable for both you and your visitors. Choose elements that match your existing decor and evoke the holiday spirit while maintaining a balanced and cohesive look.

To learn more about the "Front Door to the Holidays" Contest, please visit Mr. Handyman's blog and Facebook page.

For homeowners seeking additional home improvement inspiration, visit mrhandyman.com or contact your nearest Mr. Handyman® location for assistance with your home maintenance, repair, and improvement needs.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair, and improvement company. With more than 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchise businesses collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mr. Handyman