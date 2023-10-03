egglife original and everything bagel egg white wraps now available at Food Lion stores across the Eastern United States

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc ., a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, today announced its egglife wraps are now available at Food Lion . The popular grocery chain will carry egglife original and everything bagel flavors throughout its more than 1,100 stores in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country.

Egglife Foods secures full distribution with Food Lion (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to hit the shelves of Food Lion and expand our geographic reach to more people across the Eastern United States," said David Kroll, Chief Executive Officer of Egglife Foods. "Our growing list of national and regional retail partners is driven by egglife's unmatched nutritional profile, clean ingredients, versatility and unique flavors that let health-conscious consumers enjoy the foods they love while fueling their bodies with the nutrition they need."

Food Lion, owned by one of the world's largest food retail groups, Ahold Delhaize , is the latest retail banner within the portfolio to carry egglife egg white wraps. Other Ahold Delhaize retail banners that carry egglife egg white wraps include Stop & Shop, Giant Martins and Giant Food.

Kroll added: "We've seen strong distribution growth within the Ahold Delhaize portfolio of brands in a short period of time; that speaks volumes about the shared commitment of egglife and each banner to provide as many consumers as possible with access to delicious and nutritious better-for-you food alternatives."

egglife wraps are made with cage-free egg whites and clean, simple ingredients. With five or more grams of protein, less than 35 calories, less than 1 gram of carbohydrates and 0 grams of sugar, egglife wraps offer a delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional breads, wraps or tortillas. With egglife wraps, consumers have the opportunity to enjoy the foods they love and flavors they crave, regardless of dietary lifestyle.

More information and recipes using egglife egg white wraps are available at egglifefoods.com . Consumers can find egglife wraps chillin' near the eggs at Food Lion, at numerous retailers nationwide, or they can order egglife online .

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, is motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a low-carb, protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar and grains. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in six flavors – original, garden salsa, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. The company's products are available in over 11,500 other retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, as well as online at egglifefoods.com. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

CONTACT: egglife@modernstorytellers.com

egglife egg white wraps (PRNewswire)

