Stay Motivated and Get Active this October with Planet Fitness' Limited-Time Offer

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to add some seasonal workouts to their fitness routine this October with a special limited-time offer*. This fall, Planet Fitness is encouraging new members to stay active and motivated with a special $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime) offer. Find the nearest club or join online here.

To help motivate everyone this fall, Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer, Teddy Savage, has developed a workout around the trending goblet squat to keep us all on our toes this Halloween:

The Goblin Goblet Style Workout – (three sets of 10 reps each)

Keeping your feet close and heels flat, squat down, tracking your elbows between your knees, and stopping when they touch. Finish in standing position and repeat.

Follow the same motions for the goblet squat, but finish in an inchworm walkout by walking your hands away from your legs, keeping your legs straight as you move forward, until you're in plank position. Then walk your hands back towards your feet and stand up.

Incorporate a kettlebell into your goblet squat by holding it with both hands, keeping it close to your chest throughout the entire movement. Then, with your chest lifted, drive your left knee forward to hip height, alternating knees following each squat.

Place your heels on the edge of each weight plate and hold a kettlebell up at your chest with your elbows in. From this position, squat down by bending at the knees and hinging forward at the hips. As you come up, go straight into a forward lunge, alternating legs.

"We all need to keep our energy up this month as our schedules get even busier between work, kid's activities, and more," said Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness offers a convenient, welcoming, Judgement Free environment where exercise can help you gear up for all that fall has to offer. Whether you're new to working out or a seasoned pro, the Judgement Free Zone® is the place to help you start and stick to a fitness routine."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

