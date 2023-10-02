The Philadelphia Inquirer Unveils Bold New Large-Scale Brand Campaign

The multiplatform creative campaign, produced by Philly-based firm Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners, will blanket the region and reposition the 194-year-old icon.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Inquirer ( Inquirer.com ) today launched its first large-scale creative brand campaign in decades, with immediate visibility throughout Philly on more than 60 billboards and other digital and print placements.

Produced by award-winning Philadelphia-based firm Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners , the provocative campaign utilizes a distinctly Philly voice to inspire people to reframe outdated perceptions of the city and the 194-year-old Inquirer, whose identities are inseparable.

A startling phrase — "Unsubscribe From / Subscribe To" — runs throughout the creative and is sure to get people talking with sharp copy and bold visual treatment of The Inquirer's "I" logo that breaks out of convention. The campaign is expected to reach over 70% of the market with over 50 million impressions in its first year.

"The Inquirer has been telling the region's story every day since 1829," said Inquirer Publisher and CEO Lisa Hughes. "It was time to remind people that we're a thriving, multiplatform brand with news, culture, food and sports coverage, and we can feed your Philly bias like no one else."

The campaign's graphics and text showcase The Inquirer's range of high-quality, Philly-first journalism. Unique imagery and phrases — from "Corrupt and Contented" to water ice to "Go Birds" — leave no doubt that the campaign is of Philly and for Philly, like The Inquirer.

"From the jump, our agency was all in to wake up a new generation to the 'Always Philly' perspective that only The Inky brings. Although we work with clients all over the world, our heart and that large prideful chip you see on our shoulder is our deep-rooted Philly showing, so we understand how vital The Inquirer is to our city," said Steve Red, President and Co-Chief Creative Officer of Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners.

The brand campaign's launch includes a full takeover of today's print and digital editions of The Inquirer as well as Inquirer.com .

