The world's #1 super-premium tequila unveils a new Additive Free seal on packaging reinforcing the brand's time honored additive free process.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila,* is celebrating its (agave) roots by creating a new Additive Free seal that will be unveiled across the PATRÓN core portfolio, rolling out this fall. Honoring the brand's continued Additive Free endorsement from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), this new seal will indicate to tequila drinkers that they can enjoy their PATRÓN with peace of mind, being fully confident that their tequila of choice is completely additive free. This endorsement bestowed by the tequila industry's governing body is a testament to how PATRÓN has remained committed to using only the highest quality, all natural ingredients — agave, water and yeast — at the core, since its inception. It's this mentality that's embedded within the time-honored PATRÓN production process that goes to extraordinary lengths to handcraft the finest tequila with no corrections or additives needed.

PATRÓN® Tequila, endorsed Additive Free by Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) (PRNewswire)

While the demand for additive free products is surging, the increased popularity of tequila in recent years has put intense pressure on tequila makers to produce more tequila, faster. And, there isn't a requirement for tequila brands to notify consumers when additives are used, should they remain less than 1% of the product's total volume. As a result, many producers have met the increased demand by mechanizing their processes or taking shortcuts, of which must be corrected later by using commercial additives to enhance flavor and color. As the category leader, PATRÓN is one of the few brands that still makes tequila the hard way: by hand, with only three natural ingredients and nothing else added — no added sugars or chemical ingredients. As such, PATRÓN created this new seal for packaging, providing tequila drinkers with the security and knowledge that their spirit of choice is 100% additive free.

The CRT sets the standard within the industry to safeguard the Designation of Origin of Tequila, both nationally and internationally, and to guarantee the authenticity of tequila for the consumer. To verify the endorsement, an analysis of the production methods conducted at Hacienda PATRÓN was executed by the CRT. As the governing body of tequila, the CRT evaluates each step of the PATRÓN production process and the resulting tequila for traces of additives, such as glycerin, caramel coloring, vanilla, oak extract, and jarabe or sugar-based syrup. Some brands use these additives to expedite production and mask imperfections, such as making a tequila color darker to appear more aged. This is something PATRÓN will never do because it's remained unwaveringly committed to delivering perfection in every drop of tequila for you to enjoy, without the use of additives, a process that has never changed because PATRÓN gets it right the first time.

Recently, there's been a noticeable, rising attraction toward additive free products. "More than before, individuals are conscious of what they're consuming — they want natural ingredients and to be confident in the manner in which they were derived to deliver a high-quality product that satisfies their needs," says PATRÓN Global Vice President, Innovation and Sustainability Samantha Newby. "PATRÓN has been additive free since its inception and it's one of the many reasons why people gravitate toward it. As people continue to seek all natural, high-quality products, PATRÓN is proud to once again be the leader of the additive free movement with this new Additive Free seal on our packaging."

"Since PATRÓN created the super-premium tequila category in 1989, the brand has been additive free because of its unwavering commitment to craft, authenticity and integrity," says PATRÓN Master Distiller David Rodriguez. "Even as PATRÓN has grown in popularity and scale, the brand has never adopted methods — like the use of additives — to cut corners or compromise on quality. PATRÓN has always used exactly the same painstaking steps in its production process, from the agave field to cooking to bottling, to deliver an exceptionally smooth flavor profile that is born of nothing but true tequila."

PATRÓN Tequila's new Additive Free seal will be seen on the iconic PATRÓN packaging across all core offerings in the PATRÓN portfolio rolling out this fall, further highlighting how PATRÓN Tequila is made by hand and crafted by passion — using nothing more than agave, water and yeast. To learn more about how PATRÓN has remained a steadfast leader of the additive free and super-premium categories, head to patrontequila.com .

*IWSR 2022 Global Database

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

Contact: patron@mbooth.com

PATRÓN® Tequila, endorsed Additive Free by Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patrón Tequila