Webb Unveils Tangle Network Testnet, Pioneering the Future of Private, Decentralized Applications

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Webb announced the launch of its much-anticipated Tangle Network Testnet, setting the stage for a new era of private and decentralized applications.

About Webb

Led by founder Drew Stone, Webb is the premier cross-chain zero-knowledge messaging layer, committed to revolutionizing blockchain privacy. Backed by industry giants like Polychain, Lemniscap, and Commonwealth Labs, Webb introduces a suite of tools aimed at advancing zero-knowledge (ZK) and multi-party computation (MPC) applications across multiple blockchains.

The Challenge and Our Solution

Blockchain networks today face significant hurdles: limited interoperability, scaling difficulties, centralized control, and privacy concerns. Webb's Tangle Network, built on the powerful Substrate framework, is designed to tackle these challenges by offering a next-generation blockchain platform.

Why Tangle Network?

Our vision is to make it easier for developers to create secure, private zero-knowledge (ZK) and multi-party computation (MPC)-based decentralized applications. Tangle Network simplifies:

  • Proof Generation: Delegate computational tasks to our validators.
  • Trusted Setups: Tangle Network manages complex ceremonies for you.
  • Secure Signing: Utilize our threshold signing for cross-chain operations.

By removing these barriers, we massively improve the time to launch for ZK and MPC-based decentralized applications.

Noteworthy Features

  • Unparalleled speed, security, and scalability via Substrate.
  • Decentralized control through Distributed Key Generation (DKG).
  • Advanced protocols for zero-knowledge applications.
  • Cross-chain compatibility with IBC and XCM.
  • Easy migration of existing apps through Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) support.
  • Smooth, forkless upgrades.

What's Next?

The Testnet launch kicks off with an in-depth whitepaper, followed by a series of engagement events during the testnet phase. Our mainnet is scheduled for a Q1/Q2 2024 launch, featuring hackathons, workshops, and a targeted grant program to accelerate the adoption of privacy-focused applications.

Testnet Quick Links

Get Involved

For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, email us at hello@webb.tools 

