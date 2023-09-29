STOP the Persecution of Political Leaders & Prisoners in TUNISIA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today , two of the leading opposition members in Tunisia, Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi and Mr. Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, announced that they have started a:

Freedom for all political prisoners in Tunisia (PRNewswire)

HUNGER STRIKE

to denounce their and their colleagues arrest without charges for the past 6-8 months and to demand their immediate release.

The human rights situation in Tunisia continues to worsen every day. To address these terrible and worsening conditions, the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID) is organizing a PRESS CONFERENCE with 4 leading Tunisian democracy and human rights activists:

Mohamed Moncef Marzouki

Former President of Tunisia and world-renown

human rights and democracy activist

Radwan Masmoudi

President of the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID)

Mongi Dhaouadi

President of the Tunisia United Network (TUN)

Kaouther Ferjani

UK-based Lawyer, human rights activist and daughter of

Seyed Ferjani, currently a political prisoner in Tunisia

Come & learn about the worsening human rights situation and the increasing persecution of political prisoners in Tunisia

On Monday, October 2, 2023 (2:00-3:30 PM EDT) at: the National Press Club, First Amendment Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

For questions or further information, please contact Dr. Radwan A. Masmoudi at (202) 304-2940

Click here to Register:https://stoppersecutioninTunisia.eventbrite.com

