Statement of Susan Kennedy on the Passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Kennedy issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein:

"Dianne Feinstein taught a generation of women in politics how to fight like men.  And she taught a generation of men to respect women who know how to fight.  Dianne left a huge, indelible mark on every landscape, every person, and every issue she touched.  She loved California with all her heart."

Susan Kennedy served as a senior aide to Senator Feinstein in Washington D.C. from 1994-1998. Kennedy also ran the California Democratic Party's get-out-the-vote efforts for Feinstein's Senate campaigns in 1992 and 1994.

