Redwood Credit Union Selects Lumin Digital For Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union (Redwood) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. When Redwood completes the rollout of its new platform in Q4 of 2023, Lumin Digital will support Redwood's more than 455,000 members.

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union has been helping people reach their financial goals and dreams for more than seven decades. Based on total assets of more than $8 billion Redwood is one of the 50 largest credit unions in the United States, but it remains focused on providing a personalized experience to each of its members during every meeting and transaction. Staying committed to the credit union industry philosophy of "people helping people," Redwood is focused on providing its members with exemplary service and offering the same financial products and services as banks, but at a much greater value.

"Our members are at the core of everything we do, and we're committed to making every aspect of their banking experience simple, convenient, and secure," said Tony Hildesheim, chief operating officer of Redwood Credit Union. "Partnering with Lumin Digital allows us to provide an integrated online experience with personalized tools and robust security features to meet and exceed the needs of our members who place their trust in us every day."

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, elevates credit union member experiences to match larger financial institutions. With a focus on service, user experience, safety, and security through advanced automation, Lumin Digital enhances engagement by offering personalized recommendations in spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables credit unions and banks to provide real-time updates and value-added features, supported by a dedicated team of industry experts, designers, and developers.

"Redwood is one of the leaders of the credit union movement today," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "As new digital tools become even more critical in today's disruptive financial services sector, we are proud to help Redwood build and deliver a new effortless digital experience that will help them attract and serve a new generation of members and users. We are excited to get started on this new journey together."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. The company's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $8 billion in assets and serves more than 445,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information visit redwoodcu.org.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

