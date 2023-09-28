MarketSource, Inc., Acquires Salelytics, LLC, Providing a Turnkey Approach to the Customer Experience

New partnership strengthens services and capabilities for a

client base made up of some of the world's most iconic brands

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketSource, Inc. ("MarketSource"), a leader in outsourced sales services, today announced the acquisition of Salelytics, LLC ("Salelytics"), a premier provider of outsourced contact center services – resulting in a powerful combination within the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

MarketSource, Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

New partnership strengthens services and capabilities for client base made up of some of the world's most iconic brands

Together, these brands are positioned to provide a superior level of customer experience that is highly desired and sought-after in the BPO industry; in an environment that leverages best-of-breed, contact-center technologies and scale, all while exceeding the business outcomes expected by each company's respective client base. Specifically, combining Salelytics' cutting-edge, AI-supported contact center technologies with MarketSource's white-glove, highly integrated sales center operations will create a unique pairing that is unmatched in the industry today.

With over 30 years of experience in outsourced sales, MarketSource delivers field and inside sales solutions for some of the world's most iconic brands. Owned by Allegis Group, Inc., the largest privately held talent solutions provider in the world, MarketSource is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, with a satellite office in Jacksonville, FL. The company serves retail and B2B clients in the automotive, manufacturing, telecom, IT, software, consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile and home improvement industries.

Salelytics has over 30 years of experience in contact center solutions and is headquartered in Appleton, WI, with additional operations in San Antonio, TX. The company serves clients in the financial services, healthcare, logistics, pharma and consumer packaged goods industries.

"Our clients have long been requesting an expansion of our capabilities to better support them in large sales center and call center environments," said MarketSource President and CEO Rick Haviland. "Not only can we continue to offer our capabilities in field sales, inside sales and account management, but this acquisition enables us to do it at scale, utilizing advanced technologies to support clients in their growth efforts. In addition, it will allow MarketSource to expand into new verticals we've been interested in for some time."

He continued, "Additionally, the combination of our two companies will also deliver new capabilities to Salelytics customers that have been asking for field sales representation, with the same world-class experience they currently offer through inside sales. Together, we are able to deliver a true end-to-end sales solution and customer experience that differentiates us in the BPO industry."

"We are thrilled to join the MarketSource family," said Salelytics President Scott Krueger. "The ability to expand into new verticals, like automotive, and provide field sales capabilities to our current clients is a game changer for us. MarketSource is invested in our people and in our future; and I am excited to blaze this new trail together."

About MarketSource, Inc.

MarketSource, Inc. – a managed sales solutions provider and leader in outsourced sales services – is focused on delivering better outcomes for many of the world's most iconic brands. We design and operationalize sales and customer experience solutions for companies in retail and B2B environments. Our solutions are purpose-built and tech-enabled to deliver measurable improvements in business outcomes. Learn more at www.MarketSource.com.

About Salelytics, LLC

Salelytics, LLC, is a premier provider of outsourced contact center services, including inside sales, account management, and inbound support services. We help clients drive sales, increase market share and strengthen relationships with their customers. Learn more at www.Salelytics.com.

About Allegis Group

As the global leader in talent solutions, we take pride in what we do, connecting great people to great opportunities, helping businesses win and careers soar. Today, with $15.9 billion in revenues and 500+ global locations, Allegis Group and its network of specialized companies provide a full suite of complementary talent solutions that solves nearly every workforce challenge to empower business success, while consistently delivering an unsurpassed quality experience. Our companies include Aerotek; TEKsystems; Aston Carter; Actalent; Allegis Global Solutions; Major, Lindsey & Africa; MarketSource; Getting Hired; CareerCircle; and QuantumWork. Learn more at www.AllegisGroup.com.

Media Contact :

Melissa Corey

Director, Communications

MarketSource, Inc.

(770) 325-1687

mcorey@marketsource.com

Salelytics logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarketSource, Inc.