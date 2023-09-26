Dutch Bros Celebrates National Coffee Day in Style

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day in style! On September 29, Dutch Bros will offer an exclusive "Drink More Coffee" hat at all 750+ shops. Customers who buy a hat, get any drink of their choice FREE!

"We're stoked to celebrate National Coffee Day with all our coffee loving customers," said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of field engagement at Dutch Bros. "We can't wait to see everyone rockin' their new hats while enjoying their favorite drink on September 29!"

This "Drink More Coffee" hat will only be available on Friday, September 29, while supplies last!

Looking for a new coffee order to celebrate with on National Coffee Day? Take a quiz here to find your next go to order!

Available at participating locations, while supplies last. Plus sales tax, if applicable.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

